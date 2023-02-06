Maharashtra SSC 2023 Admit Card Released, Download MSBSHSE 10th Hall Ticket at mahahsscboard.in

Maharashtra SSC 2023 Admit Card (OUT): As per the recent updates, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released the Maharashtra Board SSC/Class 10th admit card 2023 today - February 6. The school heads or respective teachers can download Maharashtra SSC admit card 2023 at mahahsccboard.in. They will have to use the asked credentials to download Maharashtra SSC hall ticket 2023.

After downloading the Maharashtra SSC admit card 2023, the school authorities have to get it printed and signed by the headmaster. Further, they will have to distribute Maharashtra SSC 2023 admit card to the respective students. Also, in case of any error, they can contact the school heads for rectification.

Maharashtra SSC Admit Card 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Download Maharashtra SSC Admit Card 2023?

Only the school authorities can download the admit card of Maharashtra SSC through school login credentials. They have to download the Maharashtra class 10 admit card in online mode. Go through the steps to know complete details -

1st Step - Go to the official website - mahahsscboard.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, scroll down and look for login for the institute.

3rd Step - Now, click on For SSC - Sign In Here.

4th Step - On the new page, enter the asked credentials.

5th Step - The school-wise admit card of MSBSHSE SSC will appear on the screen.

6th Step - Download the Maharashtra class 10 admit card and take a printout.

Check Maharashtra Class 10 Hall Ticket 2023 Official Notice PDF Here

What Details Will Be Mentioned on Maharashtra SSC 2023 Admit Card?

After downloading the Maharashtra SSC hall ticket, the school heads have to distribute it among the students. Further, it is the responsibility of the students to go through the details mentioned on it. The Maharashtra class 10 admit card will likely to have the following details -

Name of the student

Name of the Board

Exam name

Exam centre name and address

Student’s photo

Student’s signature.

Father’s name

Roll number

Exam day and date

Subject names

Subject code

Exam day instructions

Also Read: CBSE Class 10, 12 Admit Card 2023: Board Exams From Feb 15, CBSE Hall Ticket Expected Soon