Maharashtra SSC Exam 2022 Ends, MSBSHSE 10th Class Results Expected in July, Get Details Here

Maharashtra SSC Exam 2022 Ends – Know Result Date: As per the official update, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has successfully held the Maharashtra SSC Exam 2022. As per the time table, the Maharashtra Class 10 Exam 2022 began on 15th March and continued till 4th April, when the final paper was held. The exam was held in two shifts i.e., morning session from 10:30 to 2 PM and afternoon shift from 3PM to 6:30 PM. Now, with the exam completed, students will be eagerly waiting for the Maharashtra 10th Result Date.

What is Maharashtra Board 10th Result 2022 Date?

With just two days since the completion of Maharashtra SSC Exam 2022, the Maharashtra Board is yet to notify any dates for the declaration of the Class 10 Results. However, going by the general trend, students should expect the Maharashtra 10th Results 2022 to be declared in July 2022. While official announcement regarding the same is yet awaited, School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad in one of her previous tweets had hinted the same. In a tweet sent out from her official twitter account, she had noted that the Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 are likely to be announced by 2nd Week of June, while the Class 10 / Maharashtra SSC Results will be announced by 2nd Week of July 2022. However, with no clear date available right now, students are advised keep checking official website or log onto maharasthra10.jagranjosh.com to get latest updates about SSC Result Date and Time.

Where and How to check Maharashtra Class 10 Results 2022 online?

Taking into account the convenience of the students, the MSBSHSE will publish the Class 10 Results of Maharashtra Board online on the official results portal. Students need to log onto mahresult.nic.in to check their individual results and performance. Students should note that in order to check their Maharashtra SSC / Class 10 Results online, they would be required to enter their exam roll number and Mother’s First Name on the website to check and access their digital scorecard. These details are also mentioned on the hall ticket / admit card issued to them prior to the exam. Therefore, students should keep their Maharashtra 10th Admit Card 2022 ready with them while trying to check their SSC Result 2022 online.

