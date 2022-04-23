Maharashtra SSC, HSC Result 2022 Delayed?: Teachers boycott Evaluation Process, MSBSHSE issues warning

Maharashtra SSC and HSC Result 2022 Delayed?: As per local media reports, Maharashtra 10th and 12th Result 2022 for SSC and HSC Board Exams might get impacted by the teachers boycott of evaluation process. With Maharashtra Board Exams 2022 completed in April, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE has commenced the evaluation process and preparation of Maharashtra Board SSC and HSC Results already. However, the evaluation process and checking of answer sheets has run into some trouble with some teachers boycotting the process.

Teachers Boycott Evaluation Process for SSC, HSC Results

Media reports coming from local agencies have hinted that several teachers have decided to boycott the ongoing evaluation process for Maharashtra 10th and 12th Result 2022. The reports claim that the boycott is primarily being organized by teachers of unaided schools who are demanding 100% grant of government aid to their organizations. The boycott of the evaluation process by teachers comes at a point when the MSBSHSE had commenced the checking of answer sheets and wanted to declare the result on time.

MSBSHSE issues Warning to Boycotting Teachers

Coming down heavily on the teachers for boycotting the results and leading to delay in the declaration of Maharashtra HSC Result 2022, the state board has issued a very stern warning to the teachers. The MSBSHSE Board has warned schools and their teachers that in case of delay in completion of the evaluation process or result data processing, the school will be penalized heavily. The board has warned schools that they might also lose their accreditation as a board exam centre in the near future, if teacher’s boycott leads to delay in SSC and HSC result 2022 date.

Will Maharashtra 10th and 12th Results 2022 get Delayed?

While several teachers, especially from unaided groups have hinted that they might continue boycotting the evaluation process, but they might decide to change their mind after the warning issued by Maharashtra Board. But in any case, the evaluation process is already delayed by a few days which may impact the eventual Maharashtra SSC and HSC Result 2022 declaration date. At this moment, it is not clear that by how many days the Maharashtra 10th and 12th Result 2022 date may be delayed. But as per general trend, Maha Boad Results are declared in 2nd or 3rd week of May. Students are advised to stay tuned to official website or trusted result portal results.jagranjosh.com to stay updated about the latest happening around Maharashtra 10th and 12th Results 2022 date.

Also Read: MHT CET 2022 Exam Dates Announced at cetcell.mahacet.org, Check Complete Schedule Here