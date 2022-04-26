Maharashtra SSC, HSC Result 2022 Soon at mahresult.nic.in, Know How to Check MSBSHSE 10th, 12th Result

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Result 2022: As per the recent updates, it is expected that the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will soon declare the Maha SSC and HSC result 2022. The Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad is likely to inform on social media about the date, time and the list of websites to check MSBSHSE 10th and 12th results.

Students can check and download the Maharashtra Board result 2022 for classes 10th and 12th by entering their roll number and mother’s name in the login window. The MSBSHSE SSC and HSC result 2022 will be available on the official website - mahresult.nic.in.

How to check Maharashtra SSC, HSC Result 2022?

After the announcement of Maha 10th and 12th result, students will be able to check it by visiting the official website - mahresult.nic.in. On the homepage click on the Maha Class 10 or Class 12 result link. Further, a login page will appear on the screen, they need to enter their roll number and mother’s name and submit the same. The result will appear on the screen. Students must check the Maha SSC and HSC result 2022 and take a printout of the same.

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Result 2022

The online result of MSBSHSE class 10th and 12th will be provisional in nature. Students will get their original marks sheets from their respective schools. They have to contact the head of their schools for the same. This year, the board conducted the exams on a 25% reduced syllabus.

More than 30 lakh students had registered for the Maharashtra class 10 and 12 exams this year. The exams were conducted as per the announced schedule, however, a few papers were rescheduled due to paper leak cases in some schools.

Maharashtra SSC, HSC 2022 Exam

The board conducted the Maharashtra SSC exam 2022 from 15th March to 18th April while the Maharashtra HSC exams 2022 were held between 4th March and 7th April 2022. The board has also announced the FYJC admission process which will start on 17th May 2022. As per media reports, the state education mister will soon announce the exam date on social media.

