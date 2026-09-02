Major Rishabh Singh Sambyal Reveals Why He Left Indian Army After 12 Years

Major Rishab Sigh Sambyal opens up why he chose premature retirement from the Indian Army after 12 years. The former ADC to president Droupadi Murmu shares his reasons for the difficult decision. Read the article to know more details.

Major Rishabh Singh Sambyal always dreamt of weaning the Army uniform. He never imagined he would ever take it off. But after nearly 12 years in the Indian Army he chose premature retirement. He had also served as the ADC to president Dropaudi Murmu. The decision made headlines across the country. Now Major Rishabh Singh Sambyal has spoken openly about what led him to take this difficult call. He shared his personal and family reasons during made headlines across the country. Now major Rishab Singh Sambhyal has spoken openly about what led him to this difficult call during an Instagram Live session. Scroll the page to know more details. Why Major Rishab Singh Sambyal Chose Premature Retirement During the Instagram Live video, Major Rishabh Singh Sambyal said the question about his exit was the one he was asked the most. He explained that his decision was never part of his childhood plan. As a child he always dreamt of wearing the uniform. He never thought he would put it down and leave the army. But life sometimes takes an unexpected turn. He said that in everyone's life there comes situations and instances that change life forever. He clarified that his decision came from personal reasons and family reasons. These reasons together led him to leave the service. His words offered a more personal glimpse into a decision that had left many followers wondering.

From NDA to President’s ADC Major Rishabh Singh Sambyal's Army journey began long before he became a familiar face on social media. He cleared the NDA exam in 2013. He joined the 133rd NDA course in 2014. He later trained at the Indian Military Academy and went on to serve in the Indian Army. In 2021 then Captain Sambyal led the Jat Regiment contingent at the Republic Day Parade. The contingent won the best marching contingent trophy. He subsequently served with 4 Para Special forces and earned the Balidaan Badge. His career took another significant turn when he was selected as the ADC to President Droupadi Murmu. This prestigious assignment brought him into the public eye. He accompanied the president during official engagement ceremonies and visits. His photographs and videos began circulating widely online. His composed demeanor and formal military presence turned him into an unlikely social media sensation. Major Rishabh Singh Sambyal earned the unofficial label of the internet’s national crush.