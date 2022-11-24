Manipal Law Application Form 2023 Released, Know Who Can Apply Here

Manipal Law Admission 2022: As per the latest updates, the Manipal Law School (MAHE) Bengaluru has started the registration for law programmes 2023 in online mode. Interested candidates can register for Manipal Law admission 2023 at admissions.manipal.edu. They can complete the MAHE law application process both in online and offline mode after paying the application fees of Rs. 600 (Indian citizens) and Rs 2500 (for NRI and foreign students).

As of now, the officials have not yet released the last date to apply for Manipal Law programmes. MAHE Bengaluru has released the application form for these law courses - BA LLB (Hons), BBA LL.B (Hons.) and B Com LL.B (Hons.). Candidates have to appear for MAHEET (MAHE Entrance Test) followed by micro-presentation and personal interview for AY 2022-2023.

MAHE LAW Admission 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

Who are eligible to apply for Manipal Law 2023?

Candidates are advised to go through the detailed eligibility criteria before applying for Manipal Law admissiom. As per the official website, only those candidates who have passed class 12th/HSC from CBSE/ISC/State Board/NIOS in any stream will be eligible to apply for Manipal law programmes. Apart from this, they also need to secure a minimum of 50% marks from any recognized Board in India to apply for admission to BA LLB (Hons), BBA LL.B (Hons.) and B Com LL.B (Hons.) programmes.

How To Apply for Manipal Law Admission 2023?

Manipal Law School (MAHE) provides the application form of Manipal Law in online as well as offline mode. If applying in online mode, candidates will have to visit the official website - admissions.manipal.edu. They will have to register by entering all the required details and submit the form. Further, they will have to login and fill up the form, upload the specified documents and pay the application fees. After completing all the details, candidates can submit the form in online mode.

Those applying in offline mode, have to get the Manipal Law admission form from the university campus. They can get the form from - Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Bengaluru Campus, Govindapura, Yelahanka, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560064. They can fill it and submit the form there.

Also Read: KCET 2022 Round 2 Choice Filling To Close Today, Check Details at kea.kar.nic.in