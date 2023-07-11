Manipur Board 12th Improvement Exam 2023 Application Closes Tomorrow, Check Dates Here

Manipur Board 12th Improvement Exam 2023: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (COHSEM) Manipur will close the application process for Manipur HSE improvement exam 2023 tomorrow: July 12. As per the recent updates, the respective school and college heads are required to submit the fully-filled application form for Manipur 12th exam form along with the prescribed fee from 10 AM to 4 PM.

According to the official schedule, all the concerned heads of the institution are requested to submit the completed exam forms along with required fees and relevant documents on or before the last date mentioned during office hours (from 10.00 a.m. to 4.00 p.m.) on all working days. The examination authority will release the date and centres of the Manipur board class 12th supplementary exam 2023 soon.

Check the official notification here

Manipur Board HSE Improvement Exam 2023 Dates

Students as well as the respective heads of the school and colleges can check the HSE Manipur improvement exam registration dates in the table below:

Category Last date of form submission with fee Documents to be enclosed Eligible for Improvement exam candidates July 12, 2023 Original statement of marks Students who have passed but failed in the 4th elective subject in HSE exam 2023 July 12, 2023 Original statement of marks

Dates for candidates who passed all subjects

Category Last date of form submission Last date of form issued by council Last date of form submission with fee Documents to be enclosed Candidates who have passed all subjects may appear in the improvement exam in one subject (theory or practical) July 6, 2023 July 7, 2023 July 12, 2023 Original statement of marks

COHSEM Manipur 12th Improvement Exam 2023 Applications for Candidates Who Affected by Violence

According to the official notification, any displaced candidate affected by the recent violence in the state may submit their completed examination forms to the Council office along with the necessary fees and required documents on or before the last date mentioned above during office hours (from 10 am to 4 pm) on all working days. These candidates may contact the Council officials using the helpline no. 9436235736 for further assistance, if any.

