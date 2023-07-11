  1. Home
Manipur Board 12th Improvement Exam 2023 Application Closes Tomorrow, Check Dates Here

Manipur 12th Improvement Exam 2023: COHSEM will close the registrations for the class 12th improvement examination tomorrow, July 12, 2023. Respective school heads need to submit the registration form to the Council office before the deadline. Check details here

Updated: Jul 11, 2023 13:24 IST
Manipur Board 12th Improvement Exam 2023: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (COHSEM) Manipur will close the application process for Manipur HSE improvement exam 2023 tomorrow: July 12. As per the recent updates, the respective school and college heads are required to submit the fully-filled application form for Manipur 12th exam form along with the prescribed fee from 10 AM to 4 PM. 

According to the official schedule, all the concerned heads of the institution are requested to submit the completed exam forms along with required fees and relevant documents on or before the last date mentioned during office hours (from 10.00 a.m. to 4.00 p.m.) on all working days. The examination authority will release the date and centres of the Manipur board class 12th supplementary exam 2023 soon.

Check the official notification here

Manipur Board HSE Improvement Exam 2023 Dates 

Students as well as the respective heads of the school and colleges can check the HSE Manipur improvement exam registration dates in the table below:

Category

Last date of form submission with fee

Documents to be enclosed

Eligible for Improvement exam candidates

July 12, 2023

Original statement of marks

Students who have passed but failed in the 4th elective subject in HSE exam 2023

July 12, 2023

Original statement of marks

Dates for candidates who passed all subjects

Category

Last date of form submission

Last date of form issued by council

Last date of form submission with fee

Documents to be enclosed

Candidates who have passed all subjects may appear in the improvement exam in one subject (theory or practical)

July 6, 2023

July 7, 2023

July 12, 2023

Original statement of marks

COHSEM Manipur 12th Improvement Exam 2023 Applications for Candidates Who Affected by Violence 

According to the official notification, any displaced candidate affected by the recent violence in the state may submit their completed examination forms to the Council office along with the necessary fees and required documents on or before the last date mentioned above during office hours (from 10 am to 4 pm) on all working days. These candidates may contact the Council officials using the helpline no. 9436235736 for further assistance, if any. 

