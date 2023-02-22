Manipur Class 12 Exams 2023 Tomorrow, Check Important Guidelines Here

Manipur Board 12th Exam 2023: The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur will begin the Manipur Board Class 12 Exams tomorrow - February 23, 2023. Candidates preparing for the Manipur Board exams are advised to keep their class 12 admit card ready along with other required items to be taken to the exam centre.

The Class 12 Manipur board exams will conclude on April 1, 2023. The first exam on February 23, 2023, is English while the last exam will be elective papers - Bengali, English, Hindi and Manipuri.

Candidates are advised to carry along with them their class 12 admit card and school id to be shown at the exam centre. Manipur board will be conducting the class 12 exams in a single shift from 10 AM to 1 PM. Students appearing for the board exams are advised to cross-check the exam centre details, subjects and timing mentioned on the admit card before the exams commence.

Manipur Board 12th Exam 2023 - Important Instructions

Candidates appearing for the Manipur Board class 12 exams must make sure that they check through the admit card before appearing for the exams.

Manipur Board 12th Admit Card is a mandatory document which has to be produced at the exam centre along with the school id on the exam day

The Manipur 12th Admit card will contain the candidate details along with the exam centre details, examination schedule,

Students are advised to reach the exam centre at least an hour before the commencement of the board exam.

Students are not allowed to carry with them items like mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, smart watches, calculators or any other devices.

Students caught cheating will not be allowed to continue for further exams.

