Manipur HS Improvement Result 2023 Marksheets To Be Issued Tomorrow, Check Details Here

Manipur HS Improvement Exam 2023: The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur will be issuing the original mark sheets of the COHSEM higher secondary implement exams for private candidates tomorrow, September 15, 2023. Officials from the board stated that the original statement of marks for the higher secondary improvement exams of the private candidates will be issued to the respective institutions on September 15th during office hours.

The board has informed private candidates and institutions to collect their mark sheets. Candidates reporting to collect the marksheets need to produce their HS improvement exam admit card.

Manipur Board HS Improvement Result Official Notification - Click Here

According to the official notification released, all the concerned heads of institutions are required to collect the original statement of marks of their institutions by themselves or through an authorised person. Private candidates are required to collect the same from the office of the council.

Manipur Board Improvement Exam

COHSEM announced the HS improvement exam results on September 11, 2023. To check the Manipur board HS improvement result candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the roll number in the result link provided. The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur conducted the HS improvement theory exams on September 4, 2023. The practicals were conducted from September 6, 2023. Candidates who failed in one or two subjects and those who were interested in improving their scores were eligible to apply for the improvement exam.

Also Read: SAMS Odisha UG Admission Phase 2 Applications Close On September 16, Get Direct Link Here