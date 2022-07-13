Manipur Schools Closed until 24th July amid rising COVID-19 Cases, Test Positivity Ratio Crosses 15% Mark

Manipur Schools Closed: In a major announcement, Manipur State Government has decided to close down all schools in the state until 24th July 2022. As per the latest update, the Manipur Government has ordered the closure of all schools across the state due to rising COVID-19 cases in the state. The decision to close down schools has been taken keeping the safety, health and well-being of the students in mind, especially given that the current test positivity ratio has crossed 15% Mark. The order regarding the closure of schools in Manipur will be applicable to all schools including Government, Government Aided, Private Schools and CBSE affiliated Schools.

News Confirmed by Manipur CM

To avoid any confusion or misinformation regarding the Manipur School Closing orders, the State Chief Minister himself took to Twitter to announce the decision. In a message shared from his official account, Manipur CM N. Biren Singh noted that “"With the increasing number of Covid-19 positive cases in the state in the past few days, the Government of Manipur have directed all schools of the state to remain closed till the 24th of this month."

With the increasing number of Covid-19 positive cases in the state in the past few days, the Government of Manipur have directed all schools of the state to remain closed till the 24th of this month. pic.twitter.com/GzniHZw5qf — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) July 12, 2022

The official order shared by Manipur CM from his account also mentions that many children below the age of 12 years have not been vaccinated yet. This may pose a serious risk of infection and they may become a carrier of the contagion to their home, if schools were allowed to function as normal. In line with this, the state government has ordered the closure of schools across the state till 24th July 2022.

Summer Vacations Extended till 24th July

The decision to close down all schools in Manipur state comes at a time when summer vacations were about to be over. As per the directions shared by schools, Summer vacations for students were to end on 16th July 2022; but the same has been extended now until 24th July 2022. Prior to this, the state government had already announced one extension in summer vacation days, from 20th June to 15th July 2022. However, in view of the rising COVID-19 cases and alarming Test Positivity Ratio, they have been ordered to close down again.

