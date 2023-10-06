Manipur Schools Reopens From Today; Get Details Here

Manipur School Opening Updates: As per the state government, all the schools in Manipur will reopen from today: October 6, 2023, after a nine-day closure due to the recent round of protests. All the state government/government-aided/private unaided schools have been reopened today. The state government had ordered the closure of schools on September 27 and 29 due to fresh violent protests in the capital city of Imphal.

On Monday, the government announced that the schools in the state will remain closed till October 5 in view of the prevailing situation in the state. After closing down for two complete months given the ongoing ethnic violence, the normal classes for Classes 1 to 8 in the schools resumed on July 4, 2023.

Manipur School Opening Notice

A notification reads, “All State Government/ State Government Aided/Private Unaided Schools in Manipur will re-open from 6th October, 2023. 2. This is issued with the approval of the Government, Department of Education(S) conveyed in consultation with the Home Department Vide Letter No. MISCS/15/2023-EDN(5)-EDN(5) dated the 5th October, 2023.”

Violence in Manipur

Earlier, the schools were closed in Manipur after ethnic clashes started in the northeastern state on May 3, 2023. After remaining shut for over a couple of months due to the violence, schools were reopened across Manipur in July. Meanwhile, fresh violence broke out in Imphal West district on Thursday where at least two houses were set on fire and several rounds of bullets were fired.

Schools and Colleges in Sikkim to Remain Closed Until October 15

The State Education Department has issued a notice stating all the government, private schools and colleges in Sikkim will remain closed till October 15, 2023. The decision has been taken in view of students’ health as the state is witnessing cold and harsh weather. Earlier, the Education Department ordered school and college closure until October 8, 2023. However, the date has now been deferred due to the current weather conditions.

