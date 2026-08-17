Masters’ Union To Set Up New University In Gurugram After Haryana Cabinet Approval of Private Universities Bill

Masters’ Union will establish a new university campus in Gurugram after the Haryana Cabinet approved the Haryana Private Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2026. The institution has reported an average placement package of Rs 34.07 lakh and supported more than 80 student startups.

The Haryana Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, has approved the Haryana Private Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2026. Following the approval, Masters’ Union, a technology-focused business and management institution, will establish a new university campus in Gurugram. The institution said it has recorded strong placement and entrepreneurship outcomes over the past five years. In its latest placement cycle, Masters’ Union reported an average annual compensation of Rs 34.07 lakh, while four offers exceeded Rs 1 crore. The highest package stood at Rs 1.28 crore per annum. The new university will mark a significant expansion for Masters’ Union, which currently follows a practitioner-led, experiential learning approach across management, technology and engineering. With the university, the institution is set to move beyond its existing business and technology school model and develop into a full-fledged university.

Pratam Mittal, founder of Masters’ Union, said the Cabinet approval would allow the institution to take its educational philosophy to a larger scale. “We started Masters’ Union with a simple belief that students learn some things best by actually building, solving and doing. The Cabinet approval gives us an opportunity to take that philosophy to the scale of a university.” Masters’ Union Placement And Startup Statistics According to Masters’ Union, its latest placement figures were audited by B2K Analytics, formerly known as Brickwork Analytics. The institution recorded an average compensation of Rs 34.07 lakh per annum, with the highest package reaching Rs 1.28 crore. Masters’ Union also reported 30 international offers from countries including the US, Canada, the UAE and Saudi Arabia. The average compensation for these international offers stood at Rs 64 lakh per annum.

Student Ventures Raise Over Rs 22 Crore Beyond placements, Masters’ Union has also focused on encouraging students to build and launch their own businesses. The institution said it has supported more than 80 student startups through its Venture Initiation Programme and other initiatives. Of these, 10 startups incubated through the Venture Initiation Programme have collectively raised more than Rs 22 crore and recorded a combined annual revenue of Rs 35 crore in FY25, according to Masters’ Union. Student-founded ventures have also attracted investments from firms and investors such as 100X.VC, Lumikai, Big Bets and IIFL Wealth. One recent example is Meta Fashion, a student-founded digital fashion startup developing virtual fashion for gaming platforms. The startup raised around USD 400,000 in a pre-seed funding round led by Lumikai.