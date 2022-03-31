Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    MAT 2022 February Session Results Declared, Check at mat.aima.in

    All India Management Association has announced the MAT 2022 Results for the February 2022 session on the official website. Students who have appeared for the exams can check the results through the direct link available here. 

    Created On: Mar 31, 2022 10:50 IST
    Modified on: Mar 31, 2022 10:50 IST

    MAT 2022 February Results

    MAT 2022 February Session Results: All India Management Association has announced the MAT 2022 Results for the February 2022 session on the official website. Students who have appeared for the AIMA MAT 2022 exams in February can visit the official website to check the MAT 2022 February session results.

    To check the MAT 2022 Results students are required to visit the official website of AIMA MAT and enter the roll number and registration number in the result link given.The MAT 2022 February results have been declared for the CBT, IBT and PBT mode exams. Students can visit the official website - mat.aima.in. Candidates can also check the MAT 2022 Results through the direct link provided here.

    MAT 2022 February Results

    Steps to check MAT 2022 February Session Results

    The MAT 2022 Results for the February session examinations are available on the official website of AIMA. Candidates can download the AIMA MAT 2022 February session exams through the steps provided below.

    Step 1: Visit the AIMA MAT 2022 official website

    Step 2: Click on the Download section on the home page

    Step 3: Click on the MAT result link

    Step 4: The MAT 2022 February session result login will be displayed

    Step 5: Enter the MAT 2022 Roll Number and Registration number in the link given

    Step 6: Download the MAT 2022 Results for February session

    MAT 2022 February Result Details

    The MAT 2022 February Session Results 2022 will contain the details such as the name annd roll number of the students, name of the examinations, mode of exam, marks secured, grade and qualifying status of the students. 

    Also Read: MAT 2022 May session Registrations commence at mat.aima.in

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Register for Education News
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories