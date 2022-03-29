Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    MAT 2022 May session Registrations commence at mat.aima.in

    All India Management Association has begun the MAT 2022 Registration process for the May 2022 session examinations. Students appearing for the May 2022 session exams can complete the MAT 2022 registration and application process through the link provided here.

    Created On: Mar 29, 2022 16:21 IST
    Modified on: Mar 29, 2022 16:37 IST

    MAT 2022 May Session Registrations

    MAT 2022 May Session Registrations: All India Management Association has begun the MAT 2022 Registration process for the May 2022 session examinations. Candidates interested in appearing for the MAT 2022 PBT Phase 1 exams can visit the official website of AIMA MAT to complete the registration and application process. 

    According to the schedule provided, the AIMA MAT 2022 Phase 1 exam registrations will close on May 9, 2022, while the registrations for Phase 2 exams will close on May 23, 2022. The admit card for the phase 1 exams will be available for download from May 11, 2022, while the Phase 2 admit card will be available foe download from May 25, 2022. 

    Candidates can register for the MAT 2022 Phase 2 exams through the link available on the official website - mat.aima.in.. A direct link for students to complete the AIMA MAT 2022 May Session registrations is also available below.

    AIMA MAT 2022 May Session Registrations

    Steps to complete AIMA MAT 2022 Registrations

    The registration link for Phase 1 and 2 May session exams are available on the official website - mat.aima.in. Candidates are required to first enter the required details in the MAT 2022 Registration link following which they can login to complete the MAT 2022 application process and submit the application fee.

    Step 1: Visit the AIMA MAT 2022 official website

    Step 2: Click on the May 2022 PBT Registration link provided on the website

    Step 3: Enter the required details in the registration link given

    Step 4: Login using the registration details and complete the MAT 2022 application form 

    Step 5: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission

    MAT Exam Dates 2022: May session (PBT mode)

    Events

    Phase 1 Schedule

    Phase 2 Schedule

    Last date to fill application form of MAT

    May 09, 2022

    May 23, 2022

    MAT 2022 admit card download date

    May 11, 2022

    May 25, 2022

    MAT exam date 2022

    May 15, 2022

    May 28, 2022

     

    Also Read: NEET PG 2022 Application Correction Window Opens Today at nbe.edu.in, Know Steps To Edit

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Register for Education News
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories