MAT 2022 May session Registrations commence at mat.aima.in

MAT 2022 May Session Registrations: All India Management Association has begun the MAT 2022 Registration process for the May 2022 session examinations. Candidates interested in appearing for the MAT 2022 PBT Phase 1 exams can visit the official website of AIMA MAT to complete the registration and application process.

According to the schedule provided, the AIMA MAT 2022 Phase 1 exam registrations will close on May 9, 2022, while the registrations for Phase 2 exams will close on May 23, 2022. The admit card for the phase 1 exams will be available for download from May 11, 2022, while the Phase 2 admit card will be available foe download from May 25, 2022.

Candidates can register for the MAT 2022 Phase 2 exams through the link available on the official website - mat.aima.in.. A direct link for students to complete the AIMA MAT 2022 May Session registrations is also available below.

AIMA MAT 2022 May Session Registrations

Steps to complete AIMA MAT 2022 Registrations

The registration link for Phase 1 and 2 May session exams are available on the official website - mat.aima.in. Candidates are required to first enter the required details in the MAT 2022 Registration link following which they can login to complete the MAT 2022 application process and submit the application fee.

Step 1: Visit the AIMA MAT 2022 official website

Step 2: Click on the May 2022 PBT Registration link provided on the website

Step 3: Enter the required details in the registration link given

Step 4: Login using the registration details and complete the MAT 2022 application form

Step 5: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission

MAT Exam Dates 2022: May session (PBT mode)

Events Phase 1 Schedule Phase 2 Schedule Last date to fill application form of MAT May 09, 2022 May 23, 2022 MAT 2022 admit card download date May 11, 2022 May 25, 2022 MAT exam date 2022 May 15, 2022 May 28, 2022

Also Read: NEET PG 2022 Application Correction Window Opens Today at nbe.edu.in, Know Steps To Edit