    MAT 2022: Phase 1 PBT, CBT Registration to end Today, Apply at mat.aima.in

    The All India Management Association will soon be closing the AIMA MAT 2022 registration process for the Phase 1 PBT and CBT examinations. The last date for students to submit the applications is May 9, 2022. Check details here.

    Published On: May 9, 2022 18:04 IST
    MAT 2022: The All India Management Association will soon be closing the AIMA MAT 2022 registration process for the Phase 1 PBT and CBT examinations. According to the schedule provided, the PBT and CBT registrations will close today - May 9, 2022. Students who are yet to complete the registration process for MAT 2022 can visit the official website of AIMA MAT 2022. 

    MAT 2022 PBT and CBT Phase 1 applications are available on the official website - may.aima.in. Students can also complete the AIMA MAT 2022 applications through the direct link provided here. 

    Candidates must note that the MAT 2022 exam application fee has to be submitted in the online mode along with the application form. The application fee for MAT 2022 can be submitted in the online mode through credit, debit or net banking facilities which will be provided in the application form. 

    MAT 2022 Registration process

    MAT 2022 Registration link is available on the official website of AIMA MAT. To complete the AIMA MAT 2022 exam registrations, students are required to visit the official website and enter the required details in the ‘New Registration’ Section provided.

    After completing the AIMA MAT 2022 Registration process students will be able to visit the official website and login using the registration details to complete the AIMA MAT 2022 online application form. When submitting the AIMA MAT 2022 applications students must make sure that they enter all the required details and submit the documents as required in the applications.

    After entering all the relevant details in the AIMA MAT 2022 application form, candidates will be able to submit the application fee through the link provided. 

