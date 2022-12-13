MAT 2022 Registration For CBT 2 Ends Today, Apply Online at mat.aima.in

MAT Registration 2022 for December Session: As per the dates available on the official website, All India Management Association (AIMA) will end the registration facility for Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2022 for the computer-based test (CBT 2) today. Those willing to appear in the entrance exam must register for MAT CBT 2 soon at mat.aima.in. While filling up MAT registration form 2022 for CBT 2, candidates have to pay fee of Rs 1850.

Candidates must keep in mind that they will not be allowed to edit the MAT registration form 2022 after submission. Only those candidates who will complete the form and submit it will be issued MAT CBT 2 admit card 2022. As per the schedule, AIMA MAT will be conducted on December 17, 2022 for CBT 2.

MAT Registration Form 2022 for CBT 2 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Register for MAT 2022 CBT 2 For December Session?

Candidates can apply for AIMA MAT CBT 2 only in online mode. Therefore, they will have to visit the official website - mat.aima.in to fill up AIMA MAT application form. They can go through the steps to know how steps to register for MAT CBT 2 Dec session 2022 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of AIMA - mat.aima.in.

2nd Step - On the hompage, click on - Fresh Candidate to create New Log In - CBT.

3rd Step - Fill up all the specified details and submit the same.

4th Step - Now, login with the generated credentials.

5th Step - Enter all the asked details, upload images and pay the registration fees.

6th Step - Submit the form and take a printout for future references.

What After the MAT 2022 Registration Window for CBT 2 Closes?

Once the registration window of MAT closes, candidates will not be able to make any changes to it. Further, all the registered candidates will be issued their MAT admit card 2022 for CBT 2 on December 15 in online mode. They can download it from the official website by using their email ID and password in the login window. They must go through the details mentioned on it and in case of any error, they can contact the officials for rectification in MAT admit card.

