MAT 2023 CBT 1 Registration Ends Today, Get Direct Link Here

    AIMA MAT 2023 CBT 1 Registration will be closed today- Feb 21. Those who have not registered yet must do the same on the official website. Check the complete details here

    Updated: Feb 21, 2023 17:31 IST
    AIMA MAT 2023 CBT 1 Registration Ends Today

    AIMA MAT 2023 CBT 1 Registration Ends Today: As per the latest updates, the All India Management Association (AIMA) will close the registrations for Management Aptitude Test (MAT) being conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode today i.e. February 21, 2023. Candidates who have not registered for the MAT CBT 2023 yet must do the same on the official website i.e. mat.aima.in soon. The registered candidates can log in to fill out the application form.

    As per the official schedule, the CBT Phase 1 Admit Card will be issued on February 24, 2023. Those who are going to appear in the exam must download the hall ticket on the official website. However, the authorities will conduct the MAT 2023 CBT 1 Exam on February 26, 2023. Candidates can check the steps to register here.

    MAT CBT 2023 Registration Phase 1- Direct Link (Available Now)

    How to Apply for AIMA MAT 2023 CBT 1?

    Eligible candidates can apply for MAT CBT 2023 Phase 1 till today only. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to register for the upcoming exams-

    • Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. mat.aima.in
    • Step 2: On the homepage, click on MAT CBT 2023 registration
    • Step 3: Now, log in with the registered email ID and password
    • Step 4: Fill out the application form
    • Step 5: Upload necessary documents and pay required fee
    • Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout

    What After MAT CBT 2023 Phase 1?

    After the conduct of MAT CBT 2023 Phase 1, the authorities will start the registrations for Phase 2 on February 27, 2023. The admit card will be out on March 2, 2023. However, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 4, 2023.

