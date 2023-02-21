MAT 2023 CBT 1 Registration Ends Today, Get Direct Link Here

AIMA MAT 2023 CBT 1 Registration Ends Today: As per the latest updates, the All India Management Association (AIMA) will close the registrations for Management Aptitude Test (MAT) being conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode today i.e. February 21, 2023. Candidates who have not registered for the MAT CBT 2023 yet must do the same on the official website i.e. mat.aima.in soon. The registered candidates can log in to fill out the application form.

As per the official schedule, the CBT Phase 1 Admit Card will be issued on February 24, 2023. Those who are going to appear in the exam must download the hall ticket on the official website. However, the authorities will conduct the MAT 2023 CBT 1 Exam on February 26, 2023. Candidates can check the steps to register here.

MAT CBT 2023 Registration Phase 1- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Apply for AIMA MAT 2023 CBT 1?

Eligible candidates can apply for MAT CBT 2023 Phase 1 till today only. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to register for the upcoming exams-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. mat.aima.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on MAT CBT 2023 registration

Step 3: Now, log in with the registered email ID and password

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload necessary documents and pay required fee

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout

What After MAT CBT 2023 Phase 1?

After the conduct of MAT CBT 2023 Phase 1, the authorities will start the registrations for Phase 2 on February 27, 2023. The admit card will be out on March 2, 2023. However, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 4, 2023.

