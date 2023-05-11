MAT CBT 2023 Admit Card Released for Session 1, Get Direct Link Here

MAT CBT Admit Card 2023: As per the official schedule, the All India Management Association (AIMA) has released the admit card for CBT session 1. Candidates who are going to appear in Computer Based Test (CBT) must download their respective admit cards from the official website i.e. mat.aima.in. They will have to enter the login credentials i.e. email ID and password.

Candidates are required to carry the MAT CBT admit card 2023 to the examination hall. Otherwise, they shall not be granted entry inside. Moreover, they will have to strictly follow the date and time allotted to him/her on the admit card. According to the schedule, the exam will be conducted on May 14, 2023.

How to Download MAT CBT Admit Card 2023?

Paid applicants can download the hall ticket on the official website. It is a mandatory document to be able to appear in the exam. Candidates can check out the below-mentioned steps to access it-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. mat.aima.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the login tab

Step 3: Enter the login credentials- user ID and password

Step 4: The admission ticket will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check and download the same

Step 6: Print at least 2 hard copies for future reference

MAT 2023 Admit Card- Direct Link (Available Now)

Details Mentioned on MAT CBT 2023 Admit Card

Applicants can download the hall ticket from the official website. It will various exam-related details.

Candidate's Name

Parent’s name

Form Number

Roll Number

Test Date and Time

Test Venue

Important Instructions

MAT Score is acceptable even to certain other Institutes for considering admission of candidates for Post Graduate Degree / Diploma programmes, besides the above Institutes, subject to specific cut-off marks and other admission parameters.

