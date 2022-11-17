MAT CBT Admit Card 2022 (Today): Download AIMA CBT Phase 1 Hall Ticket at mat.aima.in

MAT CBT Admit Card 2022 (Today): As per the recent updates, the All India Management Association (AIMA) will issue the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) admit card 2022 for the computer-based test (CBT) for phase 1 today i.e., 17th November. Registered candidates can download the MAT CBT admit card 2022 for phase 1 at - mat.aima.in. They will have to use their email id, date of birth, and password in the login window to download MAT CBT admit card.

Candidates can download the AIMA MAT CBT admit card till the date of examination. They will not be allowed to appear for the exam without carrying MAT CBT admit card 2022. The AIMA MAT exam for CBT mode will be conducted on 20th November 2022.

MAT Admit Card 2022 for CBT - Direct Link (Available Today)

MAT 2022 Dates

Events MAT CBT 1 Dates MAT CBT 2 Dates Availability of MAT CBT admit card 17th November 2022 15th December 2022 MAT December CBT 20th Nov-2022 (CBT 1) 17th December 2022

How To Download MAT CBT Admit Card 2022 For Phase 1?

To appear for the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) CBT phase 1 exam, candidates will have to download the hall ticket. They can go through the steps to know, how to download MAT CBT 2022 admit card -

1st Step - Go to the official website of AIMA MAT - mat.aima.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on - admit Card for MAT CBT 1 link.

3rd Step - A new login window will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Now, enter email id and password and click on login tab.

5th Step - The MAT admit card for CBT 1 will appear on the screen.

6th Step - Download the same and take a few printouts as well.

What Details Will be Mentioned on MAT CBT Admit Card 2022?

After downloading the admit card of MAT, candidates must go through the details mentioned on it. As per last exam updates, the following information will be mentioned on AIMA MAT CBT admit card - name of the candidate, date of birth, exam timings, centre details, registration number, photograph, signature, exam day guidelines etc. In case of any discrepancy or error in the details provided, candidates can contact the authorities to rectify the same before the MAT exam.

