MAT PBT 2023: Registration Window to Close Today at mat.aima.in, Know How to Apply Here

MAT PBT Exam 2023: The All India Management Association (AIMA) will close the admission application process for the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) exam 2023 today, February 14, 2023, in online mode. Those interested candidates who have not registered for the MAT (Paper Based Test) PBT 2023 exam can register by filling out the registration form through the official website- mat.aima.in.

As per the recent updates, candidates who are appearing for the MAT PBT 2023 exam to get admission into various management programmes can apply for the MAT PBT 2023 by today, February 14, 2023, till 11.59 pm. However, the MAT PBT 2023 examination is scheduled to be held on February 19, 2023.

MAT PBT 2023 Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

MAT PBT 2023 Important Dates

Candidates appearing for the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) PBT 2023 can check the important dates related to MAT PBT 2023 in the table given below.

Events Dates MAT PBT 2023 Registration Close February 14, 2023 Release of MAT PBT 2023 Admit Card February 15, 2023 MAT PBT 2023 Exam February 19, 2023

How to Register for MAT PBT 2023?

Candidates appearing for the MAT PBT 2023 examination can follow the below-given steps to complete the registration process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIMA- mat.aima.in

Step 2: Enter all the necessary details as mentioned i.e. Name, Phone Number, Address

Step 3: Login using the registered email ID and password

Step 4: Now, enter MAT PBT 2023 examination mode, test cities and colleges as per the preference

Step 5: Upload all the required documents and submit the fee

Step 6: Now, fill in all the personal and academic details

Step 7: Go through the registration form and make changes if needed and then click on submit

Step 8: Download the MAT PBT 2023 application form for future reference

