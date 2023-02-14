    MAT PBT 2023: Registration Window to Close Today at mat.aima.in, Know How to Apply Here

    MAT PBT Exam 2023: The AIMA will close the registration window for MAT PBT 2023 examination today, February 14, 2023, in online mode. Those candidates who are yet to apply can register by filling out the registration form through the official website- mat.aima.in.

    Updated: Feb 14, 2023 09:37 IST
    MAT PBT Exam 2023: The All India Management Association (AIMA) will close the admission application process for the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) exam 2023 today, February 14, 2023, in online mode. Those interested candidates who have not registered for the MAT (Paper Based Test) PBT 2023 exam can register by filling out the registration form through the official website- mat.aima.in. 

    As per the recent updates, candidates who are appearing for the MAT PBT 2023 exam to get admission into various management programmes can apply for the MAT PBT 2023 by today, February 14, 2023, till 11.59 pm. However, the MAT PBT 2023 examination is scheduled to be held on February 19, 2023.

    MAT PBT 2023 Important Dates 

    Candidates appearing for the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) PBT 2023 can check the important dates related to MAT PBT 2023 in the table given below.

    Events

    Dates

    MAT PBT 2023 Registration Close

    February 14, 2023

    Release of MAT PBT 2023 Admit Card

    February 15, 2023 

    MAT PBT 2023 Exam

    February 19, 2023

    How to Register for MAT PBT 2023?

    Candidates appearing for the MAT PBT 2023 examination can follow the below-given steps to complete the registration process.

    • Step 1: Visit the official website of AIMA- mat.aima.in
    • Step 2: Enter all the necessary details as mentioned i.e. Name, Phone Number, Address
    • Step 3: Login using the registered email ID and password
    • Step 4: Now, enter MAT PBT 2023 examination mode, test cities and colleges as per the preference
    • Step 5: Upload all the required documents and submit the fee
    • Step 6: Now, fill in all the personal and academic details
    • Step 7: Go through the registration form and make changes if needed and then click on submit 
    • Step 8: Download the MAT PBT 2023 application form for future reference

