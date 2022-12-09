    MAT Registration 2022 For CBT 2 To End on Dec 13, Apply Soon at aima.mat.in

    MAT CBT 2 Registration 2022: AIMA will close the registration window for MAT CBT 2 on Dec 13, 2022. Candidates can fill the MAT application form 2022 for CBT 2 in online mode at mat.aima.in. Get direct link here 

    Updated: Dec 9, 2022 12:08 IST
    MAT Registration 2022 For CBT 2
    MAT Registration 2022 For CBT 2

    MAT CBT 2 Registration 2022: As per the dates announced, the All India Management Association (AIMA) will close the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) registration window 2022 for the computer-based test 2 (CBT) on December 13. Candidates who are yet to register for MAT CBT 2, can apply in online mode at mat.aima.in. To register for MAT CBT Test 2 for the December session, candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 1,850. 

    MAT registration fee can be paid online through credit card/debit card, net banking or mobile wallet. As per the released dates, the AIMA MAT CBT 2 will be held on December 17, 2022. Also, only registered candidates will be able to download MAT CBT admit card from December 15 in online mode. 

    MAT Registration 2022 for CBT 2 - Direct Link (Available Now) 

    MAT CBT 2 Dates 2022 

    Events 

    Dates 

    Last day to apply for MAT CBT 2 

    December 13, 2022

    MAT CBT Admit Card

    December 15, 2022

    MAT CBT 2

    December 17, 2022

    How To Apply for MAT CBT 2 Test 2022? 

    The officials have released the application form of MAT IBT in online mode. Candidates can fill up the form of AIMA MAT IBT from the official website - mat.aima.in. They can go through the steps to MAT registration 2022 process for CBT 2 - 

    • 1st Step - Go to the official website of AIMA MAT - mat.aima.in.
    • 2nd Step - On the homepage, click on Fresh Candidate to create Log In.
    • 3rd Step - On the new page, register by entering all the asked details.
    • 4th Step - Now, login and fill in all the required details, upload the specified documents.
    • 5th Step - Pay the application fees and submit the form.
    • 6th Step - Now, take a printout for future references.

    Candidates are advised to download and also take a printout of the MAT CBT 2022 form for test 2 for future reference. Also, in case of any clarification regarding IBT, candidates can send an email to matibt@aima.in or contact at 8130338839, 9599030586

    Also Read: SNAP 2022: Test 2 and 3 Admit Card Tomorrow, Check at snaptest.org

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification