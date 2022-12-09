MAT Registration 2022 For CBT 2 To End on Dec 13, Apply Soon at aima.mat.in

MAT CBT 2 Registration 2022: As per the dates announced, the All India Management Association (AIMA) will close the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) registration window 2022 for the computer-based test 2 (CBT) on December 13. Candidates who are yet to register for MAT CBT 2, can apply in online mode at mat.aima.in. To register for MAT CBT Test 2 for the December session, candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 1,850.

MAT registration fee can be paid online through credit card/debit card, net banking or mobile wallet. As per the released dates, the AIMA MAT CBT 2 will be held on December 17, 2022. Also, only registered candidates will be able to download MAT CBT admit card from December 15 in online mode.

MAT Registration 2022 for CBT 2 - Direct Link (Available Now)

MAT CBT 2 Dates 2022

Events Dates Last day to apply for MAT CBT 2 December 13, 2022 MAT CBT Admit Card December 15, 2022 MAT CBT 2 December 17, 2022

How To Apply for MAT CBT 2 Test 2022?

The officials have released the application form of MAT IBT in online mode. Candidates can fill up the form of AIMA MAT IBT from the official website - mat.aima.in. They can go through the steps to MAT registration 2022 process for CBT 2 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of AIMA MAT - mat.aima.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on Fresh Candidate to create Log In.

3rd Step - On the new page, register by entering all the asked details.

4th Step - Now, login and fill in all the required details, upload the specified documents.

5th Step - Pay the application fees and submit the form.

6th Step - Now, take a printout for future references.

Candidates are advised to download and also take a printout of the MAT CBT 2022 form for test 2 for future reference. Also, in case of any clarification regarding IBT, candidates can send an email to matibt@aima.in or contact at 8130338839, 9599030586

