MAT Result 2023 Announced for February Session, Check How to Download Scorecard Here

MAT Result 2023 Declared: As per the latest updates, the authorities have declared the result of the Management Aptitude Test, MAT 2023 February Session. Those who appeared for the MAT 2023 Exam can download the scorecard on the official website i.e. mat.aima.in. Candidates can access the MAT 2023 Scorecard by entering their login credentials.

The authorities conducted the MAT 2023 Exams for the February session in CBT, PBT, and IBT modes and the result for all three exams is live on the official website. Candidates can check out the MAT 2023 Result cum Scorecard on the official website by following the steps below.

MAT Result 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Download MAT Result 2023?

Those who appeared in the MAT 2023 exam in any of the modes (CBT, PBT, IBT) can check out the MAT 2023 Result on the official website. They can go through these simple steps to download-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. mat.aima.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the login section

Step 3: Enter the email ID and password

Step 4: The MAT 2023 Result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check and download the result

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference

What After MAT Result 2023?

The scorecards will be sent by AIMA to the five MBA schools that the applicants selected on their application. Based on the applicants' MAT February 2023 scores for MBA admission, those colleges will compile a shortlist of contenders.

Group Discussion (GD) or the Written Ability Test (WAT) and the Personal Interview would be required for MBA admission (PI). Applicants with strong MAT February 2023 scores should start preparing for GD/WAT and PI. Individuals who are unsatisfied with their results may retake the MAT in the May phase.

