MBA CET CAP Round 2026 Second Allotment List to be Announced Tomorrow, Check Steps to Download CET CAP Round 2 Result

MBA CET CAP 2026 Round 2nd Allotment List will be issued tomorrow i.e August 12, 2026. Candidates who have not been allotted seats in the first round will be able to visit the official website and check their seat allotment status. Those candidates who are allotted a seat in the second round will have to follow the given admission process till August 17, 2026. MBA CET CAP Round 3 will start from August 18, 2026. Read the article to know complete information regarding the second round of MBA CET CAP 2026.

MAH CET MAB CAP 2026 Round 2: Important Dates

The MAH CET MBA CAP 2026 schedule includes important dates for each counselling round. Candidates should keep track of these dates to complete the admission process on time.