MBA CET CAP Round 2026 Second Allotment List to be Announced Tomorrow, Check Steps to Download CET CAP Round 2 Result
MBA CET CAP Round 2026 Second Allotment List is to be announced tomorrow candidates will be able to check their seat allotment status once the link is activated. Read the article to know more details.
MBA CET CAP 2026 Round 2nd Allotment List will be issued tomorrow i.e August 12, 2026. Candidates who have not been allotted seats in the first round will be able to visit the official website and check their seat allotment status. Those candidates who are allotted a seat in the second round will have to follow the given admission process till August 17, 2026. MBA CET CAP Round 3 will start from August 18, 2026. Read the article to know complete information regarding the second round of MBA CET CAP 2026.
MAH CET MAB CAP 2026 Round 2: Important Dates
The MAH CET MBA CAP 2026 schedule includes important dates for each counselling round. Candidates should keep track of these dates to complete the admission process on time.
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MBA CAP Round 2 Dates 2026
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Event
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Start Date
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Last Date
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Display of provisional vacant seats for CAP Round II
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August 6, 2026
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Submission and confirmation of the CAP Round II option form
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August 7, 2026
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August 9, 2026
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Display of provisional seat allotment for CAP Round II
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August 12, 2026
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Acceptance of the allotted seat through candidate login
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August 13, 2026
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August 17, 2026
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Reporting to the allotted institute and completing admission
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August 13, 2026
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August 17, 2026
Steps to Check MBA CET CAP Second Allotment List 2026?
Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to view and download their MBA CET CAP 2nd Allotment List 2026 online.
- Visit the official website of CET Cell
- Click on MBA/MMS section available on the website
- The AI and MH seat allotment and cut off lists will appear on the screen
- Log in using your application ID and password
- Open the seat allotment confirmation form and complete the required details
- Pay the seat acceptance fee and submit the form
- After confirming the seat online, visit the allotted college and complete the remaining admission formalities
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