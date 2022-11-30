MBBS Scam: NMC Alert Against Medical college in Kyrgyzstan

NMC Alert on Fake Notice: National Medical Commission (NMC) has published a warning notice against a fake letter dated September 16 circulating on social media regarding the MBBS Admissions for a medical college in Kyrgyzstan. The online fake letter presumed that Avicenna International Medical University (Bishkek) is recognized by NMC and that Indian students can study there to become a doctor.

However, the Director of NMC Pankaj Agarwal has rejected the above-mentioned claim of the fake letter and also gave clarification to all students. As per the official notice released by NMC, the Avicenna International Medical University does not come under-recognition of the NMC and that letter is clearly fake.

All medical students must be careful against such illicit media news before taking admission. Although this is not the first time that NMC has taken advisory steps for applicants for MBBS Degrees. NMC outlaws fake reports on a medical college in Kyrgyzstan.

More Details on MBBS Scam

Ministry of External Affairs, Govt. of India underlined that some of the new medical colleges have been established in Kyrgyzstan since last year namely the Avicenna University, Adam University, Royal Metro, Int’l Medical College, Salymbekov University, etc.

Around 200 Indian colleges have already joined these institutions without the enrollment of a single Kyrgyzstan student. Moreover, the notice issued by the commission in February stated that the students must be aware of the regulatory issues in these colleges that should not be ignored while taking admissions.

NMC has also advised students to carefully check such warnings and then decide to take admission to medical colleges. Additionally, in September NMC also posted the list of countries in which Indian medical students from Ukraine can study under the ‘Academic mobility Programme’.

