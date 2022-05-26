MBOSE 12th Results 2022: Know When Where and How to check Science and Commerce Stream Results

MBOSE 12th Results 2022: Credentials to check MBOSE 12th Results 2022

The Meghalaya Board 12th Science and Commerce stream results will be displayed on the website today, For students to check their MBOSE 12th Results 2022 for the Science and Commerce stream students are required to visit the official website and enter the MBOSE 12th Registration/Roll number and the Cpatcha Code in the result link provided.

Updated as on May 26, 2022 @ 8:50 AM

Meghalaya Board of School Education will be announcing the MBOSE class 12 Science and Commerce results 2022 on the official website of Meghalaya Board Today. Candidates who have appeared for the Meghalaya Board 12th examinations can check the class 12 Science and Commerce stream results 2022 on the official website by 10 AM today.

To check the Meghalaya Board class 12 Results 2022 for the Science and Commerce streams students are required to visit the website and enter the Class 12 Registration number mentioned on the examination admit card. Students must note that they will also be able to check their class 12 Meghalaya Board Exam Results 2022 via SMS.

When to check MBOSE 12th Science and Commerce Results?

The Meghalaya Board Class 12 Science and Commerce Results 2022 will be announced on the official website of Meghalaya Board. According to the notification issued by the board, the Meghalaya Class 12 Science and Commerce stream results will be announced by 10 AM on the official website.

Where to check MBOSE 12th Science and Commerce Results 2022

Meghalaya Board 12th Science and Commerce stream results 2022 will be announced on the official website. Students must also note that the link for them to check the Meghalaya Board 12th Results 2022 is also available here. Candidates can check the list of link provided below to check the Meghalaya Board 12th Results 2022.

www.megresults.nic.in

www.mbose.in

www.result.jagranjosh

www.meghalay12.jagranjosh

How to check MBOSE 12th Science and Commerce Results 2022

Meghalaya Board Class 12 Science and Commerce Stream Results 2022 will be announced by the board officials on the official website. Candidates will be able to check the Meghalaya Board 12th Science and Commerce stream results by following the steps provided below.

Step 1: Visit the Meghalaya Board of School Education Website

Step 2: Click on the MBOSE 12th Result link provided on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the MBOSE 12th Registration link in the result link provided

Step 4: The MBOSE 12th Result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the MBOSE 12th Science/ Commerce Results 2022 for further reference

