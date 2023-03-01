MBOSE Class 12 Exam 2023 Starts Today, Check Meghalaya Board Instructions Here

MBOSE Class 12 Exam 2023 Begins: As per the official schedule, the Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) has started the Class 12th Exams today i.e. March 1, 2023. The authorities are conducting MBOSE HSSLC Exam 2023 for English Core. The exam has already started and will conclude at 1.00 pm. Students can check out the entire Meghalaya Class 12 DateSheet 2023 here.

However, the MBOSE authorities will conclude the MBOSE HSSLC Exam 2023 on March 28, 2023. Students who are appearing for the exams are bound to follow the exam day guidelines. Those who fail to do the same will be disqualified from giving the examination. Examinees can check out exam day guidelines here.

MBOSE Class 12 Exam 2023 Important Guidelines

Students appearing for the MBOSE HSSLC Exam 2023 must keep the important protocols in mind. They can check out a few exam-day guidelines here-

Students are required to carry the hall ticket along with valid ID proof- aadhar card, license, PAN Card, etc

They are advised to reach the exam venue at least 1 hour before the exam begins

Students cannot leave the hall until the exam gets over and the answer sheet is submitted to the invigilator.

It must be noted that cheating papers, books, and electronic items such as smart watches, calculators, and electronic pens are prohibited

Students are required to give the exam in school uniform

Those who fail to adhere to the exam day guidelines will be disqualified from the exam.

MBOSE Class 12 Exam Date Sheet 2023

Subject Date English March 1, 2023 MIL, Alternative English March 2, 2023 Sociology, Geology, Computer Technique-IV, Poultry Farming-IV March 3, 2023 Philosophy, Physics, Accountancy March 6, 2023 Education March 7, 2023 Psychology, Biology, Business Studies March 9, 2023 History, Computer Technique-V, Poultry Farming-V March 10, 2023 Mathematics March 13, 2023 Political Science March 14, 2023 Computer Science, Informatics Practices March 15, 2023 Elective Languages, Computer Technique-VI, Poultry Farming-VI March 16, 2023 Geography, Entrepreneurship (Commerce) March 17, 2023 Economics, Chemistry, Entrepreneurship (Vocational) March 20, 2023 Home Science March 21, 2023 Vocational Subjects March 22, 2023 Anthropology March 23, 2023 Statistics March 24, 2023 Physical Education March 28, 2023

