    MBOSE Class 12 Exam 2023 Starts Today, Check Meghalaya Board Instructions Here

    MBOSE HSSLC Exam 2023 has started and will end at 1.00 pm. Students appearing for the exams can check out the important instructions and timetable here.

    Updated: Mar 1, 2023 12:36 IST
    MBOSE Class 12 Exam 2023 Starts Today
    MBOSE Class 12 Exam 2023 Starts Today

    MBOSE Class 12 Exam 2023 Begins: As per the official schedule, the Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) has started the Class 12th Exams today i.e. March 1, 2023. The authorities are conducting MBOSE HSSLC Exam 2023 for English Core. The exam has already started and will conclude at 1.00 pm. Students can check out the entire Meghalaya Class 12 DateSheet 2023 here.

    However, the MBOSE authorities will conclude the MBOSE HSSLC Exam 2023 on March 28, 2023. Students who are appearing for the exams are bound to follow the exam day guidelines. Those who fail to do the same will be disqualified from giving the examination. Examinees can check out exam day guidelines here.

    MBOSE Class 12 Exam 2023 Important Guidelines

    Students appearing for the MBOSE HSSLC Exam 2023 must keep the important protocols in mind. They can check out a few exam-day guidelines here-

    • Students are required to carry the hall ticket along with valid ID proof- aadhar card, license, PAN Card, etc
    • They are advised to reach the exam venue at least 1 hour before the exam begins
    • Students cannot leave the hall until the exam gets over and the answer sheet is submitted to the invigilator.
    • It must be noted that cheating papers, books, and electronic items such as smart watches, calculators, and electronic pens are prohibited
    • Students are required to give the exam in school uniform
    • Those who fail to adhere to the exam day guidelines will be disqualified from the exam.

    MBOSE Class 12 Exam Date Sheet 2023

    Subject

    Date

    English

    March 1, 2023

    MIL, Alternative English

    March 2, 2023

    Sociology, Geology, Computer Technique-IV, Poultry Farming-IV

    March 3, 2023

    Philosophy, Physics, Accountancy

    March 6, 2023

    Education

    March 7, 2023

    Psychology, Biology, Business Studies

    March 9, 2023

    History, Computer Technique-V, Poultry Farming-V

    March 10, 2023

    Mathematics

    March 13, 2023

    Political Science

    March 14, 2023

    Computer Science, Informatics Practices

    March 15, 2023

    Elective Languages, Computer Technique-VI, Poultry Farming-VI

    March 16, 2023

    Geography, Entrepreneurship (Commerce)

    March 17, 2023

    Economics, Chemistry, Entrepreneurship (Vocational)

    March 20, 2023

    Home Science

    March 21, 2023

    Vocational Subjects

    March 22, 2023

    Anthropology

    March 23, 2023

    Statistics

    March 24, 2023

    Physical Education

    March 28, 2023

    Also Read: MP Board Class 10 Exam 2023 Begins Today, Check MPBSE Guidelines Here


    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification