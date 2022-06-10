MBOSE HSSLC 12th Result 2022: Know List of Websites To Check Meghalaya Board 12th Arts Result Here

MBOSE HSSLC 12th Result 2022, Meghalaya Board 12th Arts Result:The Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) will announce the HSSLC results 2022 today 10th June. Students will be able to check their Meghalaya Class 12th Arts result in online mode. Once released, the MBOSE 12th Arts result can be checked by students at megresults.nic.in and mbose.in. Further, they need to use their login credentials - roll number and other required details to download the Meghalaya MBOSE result. The board will also release the MBOSE 12th subject-wise highest marks for Arts streams. MBOSE conducted the Meghalaya HSSLC exams from 24th March 2022 to 21st April 2022.

Meghalaya 12th Arts Result - Direct Link (Available Today)

Where To Check MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 Arts?

This year, around 18, 000 students appeared for the Meghalaya Board class 12th board exams. After the declaration of MBOSE 12th Arts result, students will be able to check it at the websites provided below. As the students are waiting for their MBOSE HSSLC results 2022, they must keep a check on these websites for the results and updates.

mbose.in

megresults.nic.in

results.mbose.in

result.jagranjosh

meghalay12.jagranjosh

How To Check MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 for Arts?

To check the Meghalaya result for class 12th Arts, students will have to go to the any of above-mentioned websites. Further, they need to click on MBOSE HSSLC result for Arts. A new page will appear on the screen. After that, they will have to enter the required login credentials and the result will be displayed on the screen. Apart from the official website, the Meghalaya Class 12 results 2022 can be checked via SMS facility.

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 Statistics

Last year, the total number of students who appeared for the Meghalaya class 12th Arts exam was - 25,683, out of which 20,740 students passed in the exam. The overall pass percentage for the Arts stream was recorded at 80.75% in which the pass percentage of boys was 79.22% and girls were 87.63%.



