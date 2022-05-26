MBOSE HSSLC 12th Science Commerce Result 2022: Know Meghalaya Board Class 12 Result Toppers List, Pass Percentage Here

MBOSE HSSLC 12th Science Commerce Result 2022, Meghalaya Board Class 12th Toppers List: Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has announced the MBOSE HSSLC 12th Science and Commerce 2022 result today on 26th May. Students can download their MBOSE 12th mark sheets by using the required credentials in the login window.
Over 30,000 thousand students can check their MBOSE 12th Science and Commerce results today on the official website - megresults.nic.in and mbose.in. Along with the results, MBOSE will also be releasing the list of toppers in the Commerce and Science Streams. The Board will also be releasing booklets for the exam for the annual statistics. The Meghalaya HSSLC exanimation was held from 24th March 2022 to 21st April 2022.
MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)
MBOSE HSSLC 12th Science Statistics 2022
|Category
|No. of Candidates
|No. of Candidates passed in
|Total Pass
|Percentage of Pass
|Applied
|Appeared
|First Division
|Second Division
|Third Division
|Compartmental
|Improvement
|REGULAR
|Male
|1,175
|1,153
|440
|410
|20
|-
|-
|870
|75.46
|Female
|1,521
|1,502
|583
|500
|6
|-
|-
|1,089
|72.5
|Total
|2,696
|2,655
|1,023
|910
|26
|-
|-
|1,959
|73.79
|Non-REGULAR
|Male
|126
|119
|2
|17
|6
|28
|11
|64
|53.78
|Female
|211
|207
|11
|33
|1
|56
|11
|112
|54.11
|Total
|337
|326
|13
|50
|7
|84
|22
|176
|53.99
|Grand Total
|3,033
|2,981
|1,036
|960
|33
|84
|22
|2,135
|71.62
MBOSE HSSLC 12th Commerce Statistics 2022
|Category
|No. of Candidates
|No. of Candidates passed in
|Total Pass
|Percentage of Pass
|Applied
|Appeared
|First Division
|Second Division
|Third Division
|Compartmental
|Improvement
|REGULAR
|Male
|1,018
|1,006
|333
|451
|57
|-
|-
|841
|83.6
|Female
|856
|854
|386
|345
|21
|-
|-
|752
|88.06
|Total
|1,874
|1,860
|719
|796
|78
|-
|-
|1,593
|85.65
|Non-REGULAR
|Male
|135
|129
|-
|2
|4
|73
|1
|80
|62.02
|Female
|60
|58
|-
|3
|-
|36
|-
|39
|67.24
|Total
|195
|187
|-
|5
|4
|109
|1
|119
|63.64
|Grand Total
|2,069
|2,047
|719
|801
|82
|109
|1
|1,712
|83.63
MBOSE HSSLC 12th Science Commerce Topper's List 2022
Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has also released the MBOSE 12th toppers list 2022 today. The Meghalaya oard HSSLC topper list 2022 has been published online on the official website.
MBOSE HSSLC Science Topper’s List 2022
MBOSE HSSLC Science Topper’s List 2021
|
Rank
|
Toppers name
|
1st
|
Rachoita Das
|
2nd
|
Akash Paul
|
3rd
|
Luigi Dalian Pasweth
|
4rd
|
Abhinav Dey
|
5th
|
Rahul Paul
MBOSE HSSLC Commerce Topper’s List 2021
|
Rank
|
Toppers name
|
1st
|
Debraj Nag
|
2nd
|
Sanjana Singhania
|
3rd
|
Roshan Tiwari
|
4rd
|
Gaurav Paul
Sweety Paul
|
5th
|
Vidhita Chettri
