    MBOSE HSSLC 12th Science Commerce Result 2022: Know Meghalaya Board Class 12 Result Toppers List, Pass Percentage Here

    The MBOSE class 12 results for Science and Commerce has been announced today. Students can check the Meghalaya 12th result 2022 on the official website of the board - megresults.nic.in and mbose.in. Check pass percentage, toppers list and statistics details here.  

    Updated: May 26, 2022 10:39 IST
    MBOSE HSSLC 12th Science Commerce Result 2022
    MBOSE HSSLC 12th Science Commerce Result 2022

    MBOSE HSSLC 12th Science Commerce Result 2022, Meghalaya Board Class 12th Toppers List: Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has announced the MBOSE HSSLC 12th Science and Commerce 2022 result today on 26th May. Students can download their MBOSE 12th mark sheets by using the required credentials in the login window. 

    Over 30,000 thousand students can check their MBOSE 12th Science and Commerce results today on the official website - megresults.nic.in and mbose.in. Along with the results, MBOSE will also be releasing the list of toppers in the Commerce and Science Streams. The Board will also be releasing booklets for the exam for the annual statistics. The Meghalaya HSSLC exanimation was held from 24th March 2022 to 21st April 2022. 

    MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

    MBOSE HSSLC 12th Science Statistics 2022 

    Category No. of Candidates No. of Candidates passed in Total Pass Percentage of Pass
    Applied Appeared First Division Second Division Third Division Compartmental Improvement
    REGULAR
    Male 1,175 1,153 440 410 20 - - 870 75.46
    Female 1,521 1,502 583 500 6 - - 1,089 72.5
    Total 2,696 2,655 1,023 910 26 - - 1,959 73.79
    Non-REGULAR
    Male 126 119 2 17 6 28 11 64 53.78
    Female 211 207 11 33 1 56 11 112 54.11
    Total 337 326 13 50 7 84 22 176 53.99
    Grand Total 3,033 2,981 1,036 960 33 84 22 2,135 71.62

    MBOSE HSSLC 12th Commerce Statistics 2022 

    Category No. of Candidates No. of Candidates passed in Total Pass Percentage of Pass
    Applied Appeared First Division Second Division Third Division Compartmental Improvement
    REGULAR
    Male 1,018 1,006 333 451 57 - - 841 83.6
    Female 856 854 386 345 21 - - 752 88.06
    Total 1,874 1,860 719 796 78 - - 1,593 85.65
    Non-REGULAR
    Male 135 129 - 2 4 73 1 80 62.02
    Female 60 58 - 3 - 36 - 39 67.24
    Total 195 187 - 5 4 109 1 119 63.64
    Grand Total 2,069 2,047 719 801 82 109 1 1,712 83.63

     

    MBOSE HSSLC 12th Science Commerce Topper's List 2022 

    Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has also released the MBOSE 12th toppers list 2022 today. The Meghalaya oard HSSLC topper list 2022 has been published online on the official website.

    MBOSE HSSLC Science Topper’s List 2022

    MBOSE Science Topper's List

    MBOSE HSSLC Science Topper’s List 2021

    Rank

    Toppers name

    1st

    Rachoita Das

    2nd

    Akash Paul

    3rd

    Luigi Dalian Pasweth

    4rd

    Abhinav Dey

    5th

    Rahul Paul

    MBOSE HSSLC Commerce Topper’s List 2021

    Rank

    Toppers name

    1st

    Debraj Nag

    2nd

    Sanjana Singhania

    3rd

    Roshan Tiwari

    4rd

    Gaurav Paul

    Sweety Paul

    5th

    Vidhita Chettri

     

