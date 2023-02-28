MBOSE HSSLC 2023 Exam Begins Tomorrow, Check Important Guidelines Here

MBOSE HSSLC 2023 Exam: As per the official schedule, the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will commence the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination, HSSLC 2023 exams tomorrow. Students who are going to appear in the Class 12th English Core Exam tomorrow must keep the protocols in mind. They can check out the exam day guidelines here.

Candidates must note that they are required to carry MBOSE HSSLC Admit Card 2023 along with a valid ID proof to the exam hall. Without them, they shall not be granted entry to the exam hall. All papers have a duration of 3 hours and a total of 100 marks. These papers have a section of multiple-choice and objective-based questions except for the vocational stream.

MBOSE HSSLC Exam 2023- Permitted and Non-permitted Items

Students appearing in the MBOSE Board Exams 2023 must abstain from carrying any sort of non-permitted item. They can check out the list of allowed and non-allowed items here-

Permitted Items

MBOSE HSSLC Admit Card 2023

Valid ID Proof- Aadhar card, passport, license, etc

Non-Permitted Items

Cheating Paper

Electronic Devices- Smartwatch, calculator, electronic pen, etc

Any Sort of Book

Non-transparent stationery items

MBOSE 2023 Exam Day Guidelines

Class 12th students appearing in English exam are required to follow the exam day guidelines. They can check out the list of important protocols to be followed here-

Candidates must carry the hall ticket along with valid ID proof to the exam hall

They are advised to reach the exam centre at least 1 hour before the exam commences

No one shall be allowed to leave the exam hall before the exam concludes and the answer sheet is submitted to the invigilator

Candidates are not allowed to bring any prohibited object. Candidates can check out the list of permitted and non-permitted items above

Those who fail to align with the guidelines shall be debarred from giving the exam

