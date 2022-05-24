MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 Date and Time Confirmed: Check Meghalaya 12th Science, Commerce Results on 26th May at megresults.nic.in

MBOSE 12th Result Date and Time: Meghalaya Board of School of Education will be announcing the MBOSE Class 12 Science and Commerce stream Results on the official website soon. As per information provided, the MBOSE HSSLC Results 2022 for the Science and Commerce streams will be announced on May 26, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the Meghalaya Board class 12 Examinations can visit the official website of the board to check the results.

According to the official press notification issued by the board, the results of the HSSLC Examination 2022 for Science, Commerce and Vocational streams will be declared on May 26, 2022, during office hours. The notification further adds that the printed result booklet of the examination has been discontinued

Students will be able to download their MBOSE 12th Result Booklet from the official website - mbose.in. The Board has also announced alternate websites to check the Meghalaya Board 12th Results 2022.

Where to check MBOSE 12th Result 2022

The Meghalaya Board class 12 Science and Commerce stream results 2022 will be declared on the official website on May 26, 2022. Candidates will be able to check their results through the link provided on the official website of Meghalaya Board. Students will also be able to check the MBOSE 12th Results 2022 through the list of websites provided below.

www.megresults.nic.in

www.mbose.in

www.result.jagranjosh

www.meghalay12.jagranjosh

How to check MBOSE 12th Science Results 2022

The Meghalaya Board class 12 Science and Commerce stream results 2022 will be made available in the online mode only. According to the details provided by board officials, to check the MBOSE 12th Results 2022, students are required to visit the official website and enter the Meghalaya Board 12th Science/ Commerce Registration Number in the result link provided. Candidates must note that a direct link to check the results will also be made available here.

