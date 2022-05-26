MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 Announced: Get List of Websites to Check Meghalaya Board 12th Science and Commerce Result Link Here

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022, Meghalaya Class 12th Science and Commerce Result OUT: The Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) has declared the HSSLC results 2022 in online mode. The MBOSE 12th Science and Commerce result can be checked by students at megresults.nic.in and mbose.in. Further, they need to use their login credentials - roll number and other required details to download the Meghalaya MBOSE marksheet. Also, a direct link to check the MBOSE HSSLC result has been provided on this page.

Check MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 Here - Direct Link (Available Now)

Updated as on 26/05/2022 at 10.04 AM

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022, Meghalaya Class 12th Science and Commerce Result: As per the updates, MBOSE result will be announced shortly for Meghalaya class 12th Science and Commerce. Students will be able to check the result at various websites as well as on this page. Meghalaya Board will also release the MBOSE toppers list 2022 today along with the release of result. Keep refreshing this page for latest updates on Meghalaya Class 12th Science and Commerce Result.

Updated as on 26/05/2022 at 9:39 AM

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022, Meghalaya Class 12th Science and Commerce Result: The Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) will announce the HSSLC results 2022 today 26th May 2022 in online mode. Once released, the MBOSE 12th Science and Commerce result can be checked by students at megresults.nic.in and mbose.in. Further, they need to use their login credentials - roll number and other required details to download the Meghalaya MBOSE marksheet.

The board will also release the MBOSE 12th subject-wise highest marks for both streams. As per reports, the Meghalaya HSSLC Arts stream and SSLC results 2022 will be released in June in online mode. MBOSE conducted the Meghalaya HSSLC exams from 24th March 2022 to 21st April 2022.

Where To Check MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 for Science and Commerce?

This year, around 30, 000 students appeared for the Meghalaya Board class 12th board exams. After the declaration of MBOSE 12th Science and Commerce result, students will be able to check it at the websites provided below. As the students are waiting for their MBOSE HSSLC results 2022, they must keep a check on these websites for the results and updates.

mbose.in

megresults.nic.in

results.mbose.in

result.jagranjosh

meghalay12.jagranjosh

How To Check MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 for Science and Commerce?

To check the Meghalaya result for class 12th Science and Commerce, students will have to go to the any of above-mentioned websites. Further, they need to click on MBOSE HSSLC result for Science or Commerce. A new page will appear on the screen. After that, they will have to enter the required login credentials and the result will be displayed on the screen. Apart from the official website, the Meghalaya Class 12 results 2022 can be checked via SMS facility.

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 Statistics

Last year the overall pass percentage for the Science stream was 75.85%, while 80.93 per cent for the Commerce stream. In 2020, the overall pass percentage for the Science and Commerce stream was 72.24% and 79.60% respectively. In 2019, the overall pass percentage for the Science stream was 73.80%, while for Commerce, it was 79.24%.

