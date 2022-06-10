Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022: Ramyank Tops in Meghalaya Board Class 12 Arts, Check Statistics Here

    MBOSE HSSLC 12th Arts Result 2022: Ramyank Nilabh Chakraborty has topped in Meghalaya 12th Arts result with 460 marks out of 500 followed by Bahunlang Mawrie who scored 450. Check complete toppers list here 

    Updated: Jun 10, 2022 15:48 IST
    MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022
    MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022

    MBOSE HSSLC 12th Result 2022: As per the recent updates, the Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) has announced the the MBOSE class 12th Arts results 2022 today. Along with the declaration of result, the board has also released the Meghalaya 12th Arts result booklet that includes details like pass percentage, topper's list, subject-wise highest marks and abstract of result. This year, the pass percentage has been recorded at 81.17% in 12th Arts. 

    As per the toppers list, this time Ramyank Nilabh Chakraborty has topped in Meghalaya 12th Arts result with 460 marks out of 500. Students can check their Meghalaya Class 12th Arts result in online mode at megresults.nic.in and mbose.in. Earlier, the board announced the MBOSE Science and Commerce result. 

    MBOSE HSSLC Arts Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

    Topper's List of MBOSE HSSLC 12th Result 2022 for Arts 

    Rank

    Name 

    Marks 

    1

    Ramyank Nilabh Chakraborty

    460

    2

    Bahunlang Mawrie

    450

    3

    Vijay Adhikari

    436

    4

    Hadassa Mebaker Lyngdoh

    435

    4

    Dajied Kynsai Sungoh

    435

    5

    Jermaiah Warbah

    432

    6

    Ibapaleishisha Kharkamni

    427

    7

    Bryan Casper Lyngdoh

    425

    7

    Thehsbun Kyundait

    425

    8

    Rickie Raydolf Mairom

    424

    8

    Priyangsha Rajak

    424

    9

    Finora Wankhar

    422

    9

    Saniya Rai

    422

    9

    Silbestar Shadap

    422

    10

    Ankita Bose

    421

    Check Abstract of MBOSE HSSLC 12th Arts Results 

    Check Highest Marks Subject wise for MBOSE HSSLC Arts Result 2022

    MBOSE HSSLC 12th Result 2022 Pass Percentage and Statistics 

    As per the Meghalaya 12th Arts result booklet released, this year 81.17% of students have passed Meghalaya Class 12 result 2022 out of which 86.89% are regular candidates and 45.22% of non-regular candidates. The overall boys pass percentage (regular) is 83.46%. The overall girls pass percentage (regular) is 89.43%. 

    In 12th Arts, Ramyank Nilabh Chakraborty has topped with a total of 460 marks out of 500 followed by Bahunlang Mawrie. Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has declared MBOSE SSLC and HSSLC result 2022 on 10th June 2022. All the appeared students of Class 10 and 12 arts stream can check the results on megresults.nic.in.

    MBOSE HSSLC Science and Commerce Result 2022 

    Earlier, the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) announced the MBOSE result 2022 class 12 Science and Commerce on 26th May 2022. For the MBOSE Science and Commerce Result, the pass percentage was recorded at 71.62% for the Science Stream and 83.63% for the Commerce stream. 

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification