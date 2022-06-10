MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022: Ramyank Tops in Meghalaya Board Class 12 Arts, Check Statistics Here

MBOSE HSSLC 12th Result 2022: As per the recent updates, the Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) has announced the the MBOSE class 12th Arts results 2022 today. Along with the declaration of result, the board has also released the Meghalaya 12th Arts result booklet that includes details like pass percentage, topper's list, subject-wise highest marks and abstract of result. This year, the pass percentage has been recorded at 81.17% in 12th Arts.

As per the toppers list, this time Ramyank Nilabh Chakraborty has topped in Meghalaya 12th Arts result with 460 marks out of 500. Students can check their Meghalaya Class 12th Arts result in online mode at megresults.nic.in and mbose.in. Earlier, the board announced the MBOSE Science and Commerce result.

MBOSE HSSLC Arts Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

Topper's List of MBOSE HSSLC 12th Result 2022 for Arts

Rank Name Marks 1 Ramyank Nilabh Chakraborty 460 2 Bahunlang Mawrie 450 3 Vijay Adhikari 436 4 Hadassa Mebaker Lyngdoh 435 4 Dajied Kynsai Sungoh 435 5 Jermaiah Warbah 432 6 Ibapaleishisha Kharkamni 427 7 Bryan Casper Lyngdoh 425 7 Thehsbun Kyundait 425 8 Rickie Raydolf Mairom 424 8 Priyangsha Rajak 424 9 Finora Wankhar 422 9 Saniya Rai 422 9 Silbestar Shadap 422 10 Ankita Bose 421

Check Abstract of MBOSE HSSLC 12th Arts Results

Check Highest Marks Subject wise for MBOSE HSSLC Arts Result 2022

MBOSE HSSLC 12th Result 2022 Pass Percentage and Statistics

As per the Meghalaya 12th Arts result booklet released, this year 81.17% of students have passed Meghalaya Class 12 result 2022 out of which 86.89% are regular candidates and 45.22% of non-regular candidates. The overall boys pass percentage (regular) is 83.46%. The overall girls pass percentage (regular) is 89.43%.

In 12th Arts, Ramyank Nilabh Chakraborty has topped with a total of 460 marks out of 500 followed by Bahunlang Mawrie. Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has declared MBOSE SSLC and HSSLC result 2022 on 10th June 2022. All the appeared students of Class 10 and 12 arts stream can check the results on megresults.nic.in.

MBOSE HSSLC Science and Commerce Result 2022

Earlier, the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) announced the MBOSE result 2022 class 12 Science and Commerce on 26th May 2022. For the MBOSE Science and Commerce Result, the pass percentage was recorded at 71.62% for the Science Stream and 83.63% for the Commerce stream.