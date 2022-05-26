MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts 2022 Expected soon at megresults.nic.in, Get Details Here

MBOSE Results 2022: The Meghalaya Board of School Education has announced the Meghalaya Board Science and Commerce stream results 2022 on the official website today. With the release of the MBOSE 12th Science and Commerce streams, students are awaiting the release of the class 10 and the 12 Arts stream results.

As per recent media reports, the MBOSE SSLC and HSSLC Arts Results 2022 are expected to be announced by the board officials soon. Students will be able to check the MBOSE 12th Arts stream results 2022 through the link which will be available on the website.

When is MBOSE 10 a nd 12th Arts Result 2022 Expected to be declared

With the release of the Meghalaya Board 12th Science and Commerce stream results 2022, it is expected that the results of the Arts stream will be announced by the officials soon. Students will be notified of the release of the MBOSE 10 and 12th Arts stream results 2022.

Where to check MBOSE 10 and 12th Results 2022?

The Meghalaya Board class 10 and 12 Results 2022 for the Arts stream will be made available on the official website megresults.nic.in or results.mbose.in. Candidates will also be able to check the MBOSE class 10 and 12 Results 2022 for the Arts stream via SMS.

To get the MBOSE 10 and 12th Arts Results 2022 via SMS students are required to enter MBOSE12AROLLNUMBER in the text message section - Send it to 56263.

Also Read: Rajasthan RBSE 12th Result 2022 Soon: BSER Ajmer to Declare Rajasthan Class 12 Results for Science, Commerce, Arts at rajresults.nic.in