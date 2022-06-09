MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2022 Date Confirmed: Meghalaya 10th, 12th Arts Results on 10th June @megresults.nic.in

MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2022 Date Confirmed: Putting an end to the wait, the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has announced the MBOSE SSLC Result 2022 and MBOSE HSSLC Arts Result 2022 Date. Issuing an official notification, the MBOSE Tura Office has confirmed that the Meghalaya Board 10th Result 2022 and Meghalaya 12th Arts Result 2022 will be declared on 10th June 2022 - Friday. The announcement of Meghalaya SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2022 has come at the right time as students have been waiting for it patiently since the declaration of HSSLC Science and Commerce Results on 26th May 2022. Like the previous declaration, the MBOSE Meghalaya Results for SSLC And HSSLC Arts Stream will be declared online and made available on megresults.nic.in and results.jagranjosh.com. To ensure quick and easy checking process for the students, the Meghalaya SSLC Result 2022 and MBOSE HSSLC Results 2022 will also be made available on this page.

Where to check Meghalaya SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2022?

With the MBOSE SSLC and HSSLC Arts Result Date announced, the next question that will be on the minds of student is from where will they be able to check their Meghalaya Board Results 2022. Meghalaya Board’s Tura Office has issued an official notification which provides list of websites on which the MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 and Meghalaya SSLC Result 2022 will be published online. On 10th June, students will be able to check MBOSE SSLC Result 2022 and Meghalaya 12th Arts Result 2022 online via the official website megresults.nic.in. In addition to this, to ensure quick, easy and priority access to the MBOSE Result 2022 scorecards, the board will also provide Meghalaya SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2022 on trusted education website results.jagranjosh.com. Therefore, to get first access and be among the first students to be able to check Meghalaya Board Result 2022, students can log onto the links provided above.

58000 SSLC Students to Receive Meghalaya 10th Result 2022

As per the data shared by the Meghalaya Board Officials, in total 58000 students from Class 10 have appeared for the SSLC Exam and will be receiving their MBOSE SSLC Result 2022 on 10th June. MBOSE SSLC Exam 2022 were held from 24th March and continued till 6th April 2022. A total of 58,625 students have appeared for class 10 board exam and will be getting their Meghalaya SSLC Result 2022 scorecard tomorrow. Of the total number, 25,486 are registered under Regular -1 category while 15,061 are registered as Regular -2. In addition to this, 11,337 non-regular, 6,347 compartmental and 385 private and nine improvement candidates have appeared for the exam. In terms of gender-wise break-up 33,278 female students have appeared for class 10 exam as compared to 25,347 male students.

