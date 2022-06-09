MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2022 Date Live: Meghalaya Class 10, 12 Result will be Declared Tomorrow June 10

MBOSE Results 2022: Meghalaya Board of School Education will be announcing the MBOSE 10th and 12th Arts stream Results on the official website soon. Accordidng to the official notification issued by the board, the Meghalaya 10th and 12th Arts stream results are exoected to be declared by 10 AM. The Meghalaya Board 10th and 12th Arts stream results 2022 will be announced on the official website - results.mbose.in. Candidates must also note that a direct link for them to check the Meghalaya Board SSLC and HSSLC Arts results 2022 will also be available here.
Students who have appeareed for the Meghalaya Board 10th and 12th Arts exams can get here the updates regarding the declaration of the results, schedule, list of websites and other details.
09 Jun 04:18 PMNumber of students awaiting MBOSE 10th and 12th Arts Results
Meghalaya Board will be announcing the class 10 and class 12 Arts stream results 2022 tomorrow. According to the data provided by the board officials, roughly 56 thousand students have registered for the class 10 exams while close to 17 thousand students have registered for the class 12 Arts stream exams.
09 Jun 04:15 PMWhere to check MBOSE 10th and 12th Results 2022
Meghalaya Board of School Education will be declaring the MBOSE and 12th Results 2022 on the official website on June 10, 2022. Candidates will be able able to check the results through the list of websites provided here.
09 Jun 04:05 PMMeghalaya Board 10th and 12th Arts Results 2022 Date and Time
As per the notification issued by Meghalaya Board, the results of Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Arts stream Results 2022 will be declared on June 10, 2022. The notification states that the results will be announced during office hours.