MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2022 Date Live: Meghalaya Class 10, 12 Result will be Declared Tomorrow June 10

MBOSE Results 2022: Meghalaya Board of School Education will be announcing the MBOSE 10th and 12th Arts stream Results on the official website soon. Accordidng to the official notification issued by the board, the Meghalaya 10th and 12th Arts stream results are exoected to be declared by 10 AM. The Meghalaya Board 10th and 12th Arts stream results 2022 will be announced on the official website - results.mbose.in. Candidates must also note that a direct link for them to check the Meghalaya Board SSLC and HSSLC Arts results 2022 will also be available here.

Students who have appeareed for the Meghalaya Board 10th and 12th Arts exams can get here the updates regarding the declaration of the results, schedule, list of websites and other details.

Keep refreshing this page to get MBOSE 10th and 12th Arts Result updates