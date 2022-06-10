MBOSE SSLC Results 2022: 56.96 Pass Percentage, Amebaaihunsha Kharbhih Tops Class 10

MBOSE SSLC Results 2022: Meghalaya Board of School Education has announced the MBOSE Class 10 (SSLC) Results 2022 today - June 10, 2022. The results were announced by the officials by 10 AM.As per data provided by the board a total of 58,675 students applied for the MBOSE SSLC Exams from which 57,371 appeared.

Considering the number of students who passed, 19,907 students passed in 6 subjects while 12,771 passed in five subjects. A total of 32,678 students passed the MBOSE SSLC Exams 2022 taking the overall pass percentage to 56.96%.

Candidates who have appeared for the MBOSE Class 10 Results 2022 can check here the list of students who have secured the top 10 ranks along with the other statistics of the board.

MBOSE SSLC Results 2022: List of Top 10 Students

MEGHALAYA BOARD OF SCHOOL EDUCATION SECONDARY SCHOOL LEAVING CERTIFICATE EXAMINATION, 2022 FIRST TWENTY CANDIDATES IN ORDER OF MERIT Position Roll No. Names of candidates and institutions Marks secured 1 32182 Amebaaihunsha Kharbhih (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Kh) St. Paul's Higher Secondary School,Marbisu 575* 59536 Arghadeep Saha (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Ae) A private Institution 575* 2 23382 Menangmankhraw Kharkongor (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Kh) St. Anthony's Higher Secondary School,Shillong 569* 25957 Rilaakor Lamare (E,M,S&T,SSc,CSc,Kh) Auxilium Girls' Higher Secondary School,Shillong 569* 3 55800 Arghadeep Ghosh (E,M,S&T,SSc,CSc,H) Sherwood School,Tura 568* 4 49815 Weibha Nongtdu Lakiang (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Kh) North Liberty Higher Secondary School,Jowai 567* 5 24975 Freddy Lyngkhoi (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Kh) Sacred Heart Boys' Higher Secondary School,Shillong 563* 6 27387 Eleazer (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Kh) Christian Academy,Shillong 561* 27774 Labetphylla Shisha Marwein (M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Kh) Synod Higher Secondary School,Shillong 561* 57797 Subhamita Chowdhury (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,H) Embee Rosebud Secondary School,Tura 561* 7 26621 Sreejita Paul (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Ae) Holy Child Higher Secondary School,Shillong 560* 8 45976 Laniewkyrpang Nongrum (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Kh) Holy Angels Secondary School,Bhoirymbong 559* 9 63070 Nice Parvin Begum (M,S&T,SSc,HPE,As) Bhaitbari Higher Secondary School,Bhaitbari 558* 10 63054 Fatema Jesminara Begum (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,As) Bhaitbari Higher Secondary School,Bhaitbari 557* 11 23517 Saphibet Warjri (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Kh) Brookside Adventist Higher Secondary School,Shillong 556* 30794 Iainehskhem Lyndem (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Kh) A private Institution 556* 59537 Biambong A Sangma (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,G) A private Institution 556* 12 24229 Ferry Filarisha Wann (E,M,S&T,SSc,CSc,Kh) St. Mary's Higher Secondary School,Shillong 555* 13 27579 Philawantei (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Kh) Christian Academy,Shillong 554* 27772 Jesmica Shylla (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Kh) Synod Higher Secondary School,Shillong 554* 14 22655 Md Abrarul Hoque (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,B) Shillong Jail Road Boys' Higher Secondary School,Shillong 553* 23960 Balarisuk Myria (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Ae) Laitumkhrah Bengali Secondary School,Shillong 553* 28744 Priyo Jyoti Sharma (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Ae) Gorkha Pathshala Higher Secondary School,Shillong 553* 15 27390 Given (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Kh) Christian Academy,Shillong 552* 43840 Sohan Thapa (M,S&T,SSc,HPE,N) A private Institution 552* 16 23230 Abhijit Deb (E,M,S&T,SSc,CSc,H) St. Anthony's Higher Secondary School,Shillong 551* 27369 Ajitesh (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Ae) Christian Academy,Shillong 551* 38669 Adamepynshngain (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Kh) Anderson Higher Secondary School,Nongstoin 551* 53914 Edigio Paia Shylla (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Kh) Sacred Heart Secondary School,Byndihati 551* 17 22519 Hamebansan Marpna (E,M,S&T,SSc,CSc,Kh) All Saints' Diocesan Higher Secondary School,Shillong 550* 49026 Felicia Dan (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Kh) Jaintia Secondary School,Jowai 550* 18 23414 Richborn Diviny Ora (E,M,S&T,SSc,CSc,Kh) St. Anthony's Higher Secondary School,Shillong 549* 19 23252 Ar Meker Marpna (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Kh) St. Anthony's Higher Secondary School,Shillong 548* 38746 Ibalawanbiang (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Kh) Anderson Higher Secondary School,Nongstoin 548* 51404 Tofany Suchiang (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Kh) A private Institution 548* 55807 Dibya Sundar Banerjee (M,S&T,SSc,CSc,H) Sherwood School,Tura 548* 55906 Sanskriti Kumari Mishra (E,M,S&T,SSc,CSc,H) Sherwood School,Tura 548* 55908 Tanisha Das (E,M,S&T,SSc,CSc,H) Sherwood School,Tura 548* 20 61569 Omor Faruk Sk (M,S&T,SSc,HPE,As) Jawaharlal Nehru Higher Secondary School,Phulbari 548* 22560 Sohan Bhattacharjee (E,M,S&T,SSc,CSc,Ae) All Saints' Diocesan Higher Secondary School,Shillong 547* 24118 Nakisaphi Lalremruati Pautu (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Ae) St. Margaret's Higher Secondary School,Shillong 547* 61556 Mehedy Hasan Mollah (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,As) Jawaharlal Nehru Higher Secondary School,Phulbari 547*

MBOSE 10th Results 2022 Overall Statistics

According to the statistics shared by the board on the official website, a total of 25,312 students appeared for the MBOSE Exams under ‘Regular 1’ out of which 10,701 were male and 14,611 were female. Considering the passing numbers, 19,570 students passed the class 10 exams under the ‘Regular 1 section out of which 8,195 were male and 11,375 were female.

