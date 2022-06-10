MBOSE SSLC Results 2022: 56.96 Pass Percentage, Amebaaihunsha Kharbhih Tops Class 10

MBOSE SSLC Results 2022: Meghalaya Board of School Education has announced the MBOSE Class 10 (SSLC) Results 2022 today - June 10, 2022. The results were announced by the officials by 10 AM.As per data provided by the board a total of 58,675 students applied for the MBOSE SSLC Exams from which 57,371 appeared.
Considering the number of students who passed, 19,907 students passed in 6 subjects while 12,771 passed in five subjects. A total of 32,678 students passed the MBOSE SSLC Exams 2022 taking the overall pass percentage to 56.96%.
Candidates who have appeared for the MBOSE Class 10 Results 2022 can check here the list of students who have secured the top 10 ranks along with the other statistics of the board.
MBOSE SSLC Results 2022: List of Top 10 Students
|MEGHALAYA BOARD OF SCHOOL EDUCATION
|SECONDARY SCHOOL LEAVING CERTIFICATE EXAMINATION, 2022
|FIRST TWENTY CANDIDATES IN ORDER OF MERIT
|Position
|Roll No.
|Names of candidates and institutions
|Marks secured
|1
|32182
|Amebaaihunsha Kharbhih (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Kh) St. Paul's Higher Secondary School,Marbisu
|575*
|59536
|Arghadeep Saha (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Ae) A private Institution
|575*
|2
|23382
|Menangmankhraw Kharkongor (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Kh) St. Anthony's Higher Secondary School,Shillong
|569*
|25957
|Rilaakor Lamare (E,M,S&T,SSc,CSc,Kh) Auxilium Girls' Higher Secondary School,Shillong
|569*
|3
|55800
|Arghadeep Ghosh (E,M,S&T,SSc,CSc,H) Sherwood School,Tura
|568*
|4
|49815
|Weibha Nongtdu Lakiang (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Kh) North Liberty Higher Secondary School,Jowai
|567*
|5
|24975
|Freddy Lyngkhoi (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Kh) Sacred Heart Boys' Higher Secondary School,Shillong
|563*
|6
|27387
|Eleazer (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Kh) Christian Academy,Shillong
|561*
|27774
|Labetphylla Shisha Marwein (M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Kh) Synod Higher Secondary School,Shillong
|561*
|57797
|Subhamita Chowdhury (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,H) Embee Rosebud Secondary School,Tura
|561*
|7
|26621
|Sreejita Paul (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Ae) Holy Child Higher Secondary School,Shillong
|560*
|8
|45976
|Laniewkyrpang Nongrum (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Kh) Holy Angels Secondary School,Bhoirymbong
|559*
|9
|63070
|Nice Parvin Begum (M,S&T,SSc,HPE,As) Bhaitbari Higher Secondary School,Bhaitbari
|558*
|10
|63054
|Fatema Jesminara Begum (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,As) Bhaitbari Higher Secondary School,Bhaitbari
|557*
|11
|23517
|Saphibet Warjri (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Kh) Brookside Adventist Higher Secondary School,Shillong
|556*
|30794
|Iainehskhem Lyndem (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Kh) A private Institution
|556*
|59537
|Biambong A Sangma (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,G) A private Institution
|556*
|12
|24229
|Ferry Filarisha Wann (E,M,S&T,SSc,CSc,Kh) St. Mary's Higher Secondary School,Shillong
|555*
|13
|27579
|Philawantei (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Kh) Christian Academy,Shillong
|554*
|27772
|Jesmica Shylla (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Kh) Synod Higher Secondary School,Shillong
|554*
|14
|22655
|Md Abrarul Hoque (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,B) Shillong Jail Road Boys' Higher Secondary School,Shillong
|553*
|23960
|Balarisuk Myria (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Ae) Laitumkhrah Bengali Secondary School,Shillong
|553*
|28744
|Priyo Jyoti Sharma (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Ae) Gorkha Pathshala Higher Secondary School,Shillong
|553*
|15
|27390
|Given (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Kh) Christian Academy,Shillong
|552*
|43840
|Sohan Thapa (M,S&T,SSc,HPE,N) A private Institution
|552*
|16
|23230
|Abhijit Deb (E,M,S&T,SSc,CSc,H) St. Anthony's Higher Secondary School,Shillong
|551*
|27369
|Ajitesh (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Ae) Christian Academy,Shillong
|551*
|38669
|Adamepynshngain (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Kh) Anderson Higher Secondary School,Nongstoin
|551*
|53914
|Edigio Paia Shylla (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Kh) Sacred Heart Secondary School,Byndihati
|551*
|17
|22519
|Hamebansan Marpna (E,M,S&T,SSc,CSc,Kh) All Saints' Diocesan Higher Secondary School,Shillong
|550*
|49026
|Felicia Dan (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Kh) Jaintia Secondary School,Jowai
|550*
|18
|23414
|Richborn Diviny Ora (E,M,S&T,SSc,CSc,Kh) St. Anthony's Higher Secondary School,Shillong
|549*
|19
|23252
|Ar Meker Marpna (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Kh) St. Anthony's Higher Secondary School,Shillong
|548*
|38746
|Ibalawanbiang (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Kh) Anderson Higher Secondary School,Nongstoin
|548*
|51404
|Tofany Suchiang (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Kh) A private Institution
|548*
|55807
|Dibya Sundar Banerjee (M,S&T,SSc,CSc,H) Sherwood School,Tura
|548*
|55906
|Sanskriti Kumari Mishra (E,M,S&T,SSc,CSc,H) Sherwood School,Tura
|548*
|55908
|Tanisha Das (E,M,S&T,SSc,CSc,H) Sherwood School,Tura
|548*
|20
|61569
|Omor Faruk Sk (M,S&T,SSc,HPE,As) Jawaharlal Nehru Higher Secondary School,Phulbari
|548*
|22560
|Sohan Bhattacharjee (E,M,S&T,SSc,CSc,Ae) All Saints' Diocesan Higher Secondary School,Shillong
|547*
|24118
|Nakisaphi Lalremruati Pautu (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Ae) St. Margaret's Higher Secondary School,Shillong
|547*
|61556
|Mehedy Hasan Mollah (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,As) Jawaharlal Nehru Higher Secondary School,Phulbari
|547*
MBOSE 10th Results 2022 Overall Statistics
According to the statistics shared by the board on the official website, a total of 25,312 students appeared for the MBOSE Exams under ‘Regular 1’ out of which 10,701 were male and 14,611 were female. Considering the passing numbers, 19,570 students passed the class 10 exams under the ‘Regular 1 section out of which 8,195 were male and 11,375 were female.
