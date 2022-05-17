Mizoram10th Results 2022 ANNOUNCED: Check Minimum Marks to qualify exam here

MBSE 10th Results 2022: Mizoram Board of School Education has announced the MBSE class 10 Results 2022 on the official website today. Candidates who have appeared for the class 10 Mizoram Board exams can check their exam results through the link provided on the official website - mbse.edu.in.

The declaration of the Mizoram 10th Results 2022 came as a surprise for the students. Due to the surge in searches, the official website of the board is working slow. Candidates can however check their class 10 exam results 2022 through the direct link provided here.

MBSE 10th Results 2022 Here

What is the minimum mark required to qualify the MBSE 10th Examinations?

Mizoram Board HSLC Results 2022 were announced on the official website of the board Today. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check their class 10/ HSLC results 2022 through the link available on the official website.

To be considered as ‘Passed’ in the MBSE 10th exams 2022, candidates are required to secure a minimum of 33% aggregate and 33% individual in each subject of the exam.

What After MBSE Results 2022?

With the Mizoram Board 10th Results 2022 being declared, the board officials will soon be releasing the notification for the MBSE 10th Scrutiny and Compartmental exams. The board will also be issuing the class 10 scorecards to the students so that those who have qualified the exams can submit their admission applications to class 11.

