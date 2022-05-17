MBSE HSLC Result 2022 Declared: Mizoram Class 10 Results Announced at mbse.edu.in, Get Direct Link Here

Mizoram HSLC Result 2022: The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has declared the result of the Mizoram High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) or class 10th soon. The students can check the Mizoram HSLC result in online mode on the official website of MBSE at mbse.edu.in. Along with the result, the authorities have released the pass percentage and other statistical details of the Mizoram class 10th.

MBSE 10th result 2022 will likely to include the details such as student’s personal information, subject-wise marks, overall marks, percentage and more. MBSE HSLC result 2022 is provisional in nature.

Check Mizoram HSLC Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How to check Mizoram HSLC Result 2022 Online?

With the Mizoram HSLC Result 2022 declared, students can now check their individual results online by logging onto the official website. To avoid facing any problems or challenges in checking or accessing MBSE HSLC Result 2022, students can follow the simple step-wise process listed below:

Step 1: Log onto the official website - mbse.edu.in.

Step 2: Locate and click on link for HSLC Result 2022.

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page with input fields.

Step 5: Enter your Roll Number or Search by Name Step 6: Your Mizoram 10th Result 2022 for HSLC Exam will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download the Mizoram HSLC Result Scorecard and take printout for future reference.

Check MBSE 10th Result 2022 via SMS

Along with publishing the Mizoram HSLC Result 2022 online, the board has also made it available via SMS service as well. This service is being specially provided by the Mizoram Board as many students from the state reside in remote locations where internet connectivity might not be available. To avoid this challenge, students can follow simple steps listed below:

Step 1: Open Text Editor on your Phone

Step 2: Type Message MBSE10 <Roll No>

Step 3: Send the SMS to 5676750

Step 4: In response, you will receive subject-wise MBSE HSLC Result

Last Year's Statistics of Mizoram HSLC Result

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, good results were secured last year. Out of 18,012 students, including 9,666 girls who appeared for the exam, 82.43 percent had passed. It is an increase of 14.10 percent as compared to 2022. This year, the students who have qualified for the class 10 Mizoram Board examinations will be eligible for admissions to class 11 Arts, Commerce and Science streams.

