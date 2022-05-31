Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    MBSE HSSLC Result 2022 Declared: Know List of Websites To Check Mizoram Class 12th Results

    Mizoram HSSLC result 2022 has been released at mbse.edu.in. Students can check the MBSE class 12th result by entering their roll number and registration number. Get latest updates here 

    Updated: May 31, 2022 12:46 IST
    MBSE 12th Result 2022, Mizoram Board HSSLC Result: Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has announced HSSLC (Class 12) exam results 2022 today on 31st May 2022. Students can check their MBSE 12th result on the official website - mbse.edu.in. To check the result, students will have to enter their roll number and other details in the login window. 

    The online MBSE HSSLC result 2022 will be provisional. Students need to collect the original mark sheets from their respective schools after a few days of the declaration result. The Mizoram board has conducted the MBSE HSSLC exam 2022 from 1st to 25th March 2022. 

    Where To Check the MBSE 12th Result 2022?

    Students can check their Mizoram 12th result 2022 in online mode. To check Mizoram Board 12th result 2022 for Arts, Science and Commerce, students will have to visit the official website. Check below the list of websites to download the MBSE 12th Arts, Science and Commerce result 2022 - 

    • mbse.edu.in

    Apart from the official website provided above, students can also go through the below-provided 12th result MBSE link to get the direct link of the official page. 

    •  results.jagranjosh.com
    • mizoram12.jagranjosh.com

    How To Check MBSE 12th Results 2022?

    Initially, Mizoram Board will provide class 12th result in the form of a provisional mark sheet. Students need to collect the original mark sheets from their respective schools after a few days. Till then, they can check and download MBSE 12th result 2022 by visiting the official website - mbse.edu.in. Further, the need to click on MBSE 12th result and a new login page will appear on the screen. Now, enter the required login credentials and click on the submit button. The Mizoram board 12th result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

     

    What After the Announcement of MBSE 12th Result 2022? 

    Soon after the results are announced on the official website, students who have appeared for the MBSE 12th exams and qualified for the same will be issued the original certificates. The certificates will be provided to students via the respective schools.

    Those who have qualified for the class 12th exams will be eligible to apply for admission in the college for higher studies. The admissions will be conducted based on the marks secured and the cutoff set by the colleges. Also, those who are not satisfied with their result can appear for compartmental exam. 

