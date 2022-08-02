MCBU Result 2022 (OUT): Check MCBU BA 2nd Year Results online via official website mchhatrasaluniversity.com

MCBU Result 2022 (OUT): Putting an end to the long wait, the Maharaja Chhatrasal Bundelkhand University has officially declared the MCBU Result 2022 for the BA 2nd year exams. Going by the latest update, the MCBU BA 2nd Year Results have been announced for the recently held examination at the university-level. Students who have appeared for the BA 2nd Year Examination can now check their individual results by logging onto the university’s official website - mchhatrasaluniversity.com. MCBU Result 2022 for BA Programme has been made available online in the form of a digital scorecard which can be accessed via the link placed below:

Download MCBU Result 2022 BA 2nd Year - Direct Link (Available Now)

MCBU Result Declared for BA 2nd Year Exam held in March/April

As per the details shared by the exam authority, MCBU Result 2022 declared today is for the 2nd year BA students. Maharaja Chhatrasal Bundelkhand University, Chhatarpur held the Bachelors of Arts 2nd & 3rd-year exams in March/April 2022 and the result for the same has been declared now. Students of BA 2nd Year who have appeared for the exam held in March-April months, can now check their individual results online by visiting the official website.

How to check MCBU BA 2nd Year Result 2022?

Taking into account the ease of checking MCBU Result 2022 for BA 2nd year students, the exam authority has published the same online on the official website. Students who have appeared for the BA 2nd year examination held recently, can now log onto the university’s website - mchhatrasaluniversity.com to access and check their individual results online. On the website homepage, candidates will find link for August 1 link 'B.A. II Year Regular March-2022'.

On the next page, they will be presented with three drop-down menus for Type, Session and Exam; select the relevant fields or details in these. In the next step, enter your exam roll number in the concerned field and submit them on the portal. In response, MCBU 2nd Year BA Result will be displayed on the screen in the form of a digital scorecard. Download MBBU Result 2022 scorecard and take printout of the same for future reference.

Also Read: Maharashtra HSC Supplementary Exam 2022 Postponed to avoid clash with MHT CET, Check Revised Dates Here