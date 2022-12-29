MCC Alerts NEET UG, PG, SS Counselling 2022 Aspirants against Fraudulent Websites

MCC Advisory Council: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has issued an advisory for the NEET Counselling 2022 aspirants. All Candidates participating in undergraduate, postgraduate, or super specialty courses must take note of the warning issued by the counselling committee against fake websites. The advisory is published on the official website i.e. mcc.nic.in.

The advisory released by MCC states that it has allocated seats to the candidates on the basis of merit and the choices filled by them through MCC software which can be downloaded only by the successful candidates from the MCC website. Moreover, candidates must keep in mind that MCC doesn’t allot seats on a nomination basis.

MCC Advises candidates To Beware of Fraudulent Persons

The official statement reads, "MCC does not allot seats on a nomination basis. It is further reiterated that no letters are issued by the MCC of DGHS to successful students. Candidates who have been allotted seats by MCC have to download Provisional Allotment Letters from the MCC website and report at allotted colleges for admission. Hence, candidates are advised to beware of any letters issued by scrupulous persons on behalf of MCC regarding allotment of seats."

Council asks Aspirants to Adhere to Official Website

MCC has warned the candidates to be aware of any fake websites or fake agents. The candidates are asked not to share the password with anyone created for registration.

It has further asked candidates to perform all activities related to registration on the official website by themselves instead of hiring an agent or third party for the same. In case of any fraudulent website or agent, candidates must report immediately to the MCC and lodge an FIR, the Council asserts.

NEET UG Counselling 2022 MopUp Round 2 Schedule

MCC has released the UG Counselling 2022 MopUp round 2 schedule for BDS and BSc seats. As per the schedule, fresh registration will be started on December 30, 2022. However, candidates can pay the required fee till January 1, 2022.

