MCC Issues Guidelines for PwBD Candidates Applying for NEET UG Counselling 2026, Notice Here
The MCC and NMC released the guidelines for candidates who are opting for PwBD category for their NEET UG 2026 counselling. Candidates are advised to go through the guidelines on the official website at mcc.nic.in.
In a latest announcement, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and the National Medical Commission (NMC), has released the guidelines for candidates who are opting for PwBD category for their NEET UG 2026 counselling. Candidates are advised to go through the comprehensive guideline annexure namely "Guidelines on Assessment of Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) for Admission to the MBBS Course, 2026" attached in the official notice as published on the official website at mcc.nic.in.
NEET UG Counselling 2026: PwBD Category Important Points
Candidates can check the following list of important points while opting for the Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD)category while applying for NEET UG Counselling 2026, as directed by the Medical Assessment Boards of MCC:
- Candidates who wish to claim seat under PwBD category are required to visit one of the Medical Assessment Boards of MCC (List enclosed as Annexure-1) and submit following documents at the board to obtain the Eligibility certificate
- NEET UG 2026 score card demonstrating eligibility for the MBBS course.
- Permanent UDID card issued by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan) (DEPwD), Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, GoI.
- Self-certified affidavit declaring his or her functional abilities in the format specified in Schedule-I which shall be verified by the Medical Assessment Board during the course of assessment.
- Self-Certification Affidavit (Appendix-A) and Affidavit specific to the candidate's disability category, in the prescribed format of NMC as provided in Appendix-B to F.
- The certificate will be generated by the center as per details of disability mentioned on the UDID card and affidavit submitted by the PwBD candidate and subject to fulfillment of eligibility criteria.
- Only those candidates who have obtained Eligibility certificate from a designated center of MCC will be shown choices of PwD seats.
- In case the UDID Card or Affidavit submitted by the candidate is found to be 'FAKE', the seat of the candidate will be 'CANCELLED'; and legal action will be taken against the candidate.
- The Eligibility certificate will be valid for this academic session only.
- Candidates who wish to avail PwBD seats under 85% State quota can visit state medical assessment boards for obtaining certificates. However, evaluation has to be conducted by the state medical assessment boards as per NMC Guidelines (2026).
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Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.