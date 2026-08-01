MCC Issues Guidelines for PwBD Candidates Applying for NEET UG Counselling 2026, Notice Here

In a latest announcement, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and the National Medical Commission (NMC), has released the guidelines for candidates who are opting for PwBD category for their NEET UG 2026 counselling. Candidates are advised to go through the comprehensive guideline annexure namely "Guidelines on Assessment of Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) for Admission to the MBBS Course, 2026" attached in the official notice as published on the official website at mcc.nic.in.

NEET UG Counselling 2026: PwBD Category Important Points

Candidates can check the following list of important points while opting for the Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD)category while applying for NEET UG Counselling 2026, as directed by the Medical Assessment Boards of MCC: