MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026 Seat Allotment Result OUT; Download Allocation Status PDF at mcc.nic.in

NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment (OUT) 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the NEET UG 2026 round 1 counselling result today, August 19, 2026. Candidates who filled and locked their preferred choice of institute and course can now check and download their seat allotment letter on the official website mcc.nic.in using their NEET UG roll number and password. The MCC has also released an allotment list which includes all candidates’ allotted institute, category and rank. As per the notification released, “Any discrepancy in the result may immediately brought to notice of MCC upto 03:59 PM of Augut 21, 2026 via “Candidates Grievances And Query Redressal System”

Follow the steps provided below to check the NEET UG round 1 provisional seat allotment result.

Visit the official MCC website mcc.nic.in and click on “NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026” under the “Candidate Activity” board.

Enter your NEET UG roll number and password and click on “Submit.”

Click on the round 1 seat allotment result section available through your login window.

Your seat allotment letter will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.





NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Letter Direct Link





NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment List Direct Link





What After NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment?





Candidates who have been allotted a seat in the round 1 of the NEET UG counselling process must report to their allotted college for admission formalities between August 20 and August 25, 2026. The institute will verify the details of the candidates who have joined on August 26 and allow students to take Classes soon.