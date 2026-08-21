MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026 Seat Allotment Result OUT; Download Allocation Status PDF at mcc.nic.in
NEET UG 2026 round 1 provisional allotment result is now available on the official website. Candidates who have submitted their choices can visit the website to download the allotment PDF. Any discrepancy in the result may be immediately brought to notice of MCC upto 03:59 PM of August 21, 2026 via “Candidates Grievances And Query Redressal System”
NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment (OUT) 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the NEET UG 2026 round 1 counselling result today, August 19, 2026. Candidates who filled and locked their preferred choice of institute and course can now check and download their seat allotment letter on the official website mcc.nic.in using their NEET UG roll number and password. The MCC has also released an allotment list which includes all candidates’ allotted institute, category and rank. As per the notification released, “Any discrepancy in the result may immediately brought to notice of MCC upto 03:59 PM of Augut 21, 2026 via “Candidates Grievances And Query Redressal System”
NEET UG Round 1 Allotment Notification - Click Here
NEET UG Round 1 Provisional Allotment Result - Click Here
How To Check NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment?
Follow the steps provided below to check the NEET UG round 1 provisional seat allotment result.
Visit the official MCC website mcc.nic.in and click on “NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026” under the “Candidate Activity” board.
Enter your NEET UG roll number and password and click on “Submit.”
Click on the round 1 seat allotment result section available through your login window.
Your seat allotment letter will be displayed on the screen.
Download and save it for future reference.
NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Letter Direct Link
NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment List Direct Link
What After NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment?
Candidates who have been allotted a seat in the round 1 of the NEET UG counselling process must report to their allotted college for admission formalities between August 20 and August 25, 2026. The institute will verify the details of the candidates who have joined on August 26 and allow students to take Classes soon.
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Activity
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Date
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NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment 2026 Result
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Released on August 19, 2026
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Reporting/joining to allotted colleges
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August 20 to August 25, 2026
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Allotted Institute to Verify Joined Candidate Details
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August 26, 2026
Documents Required During Reporting To College For Admission
Students will be required to submit the following documents during the admission process at the time of reporting to college.
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NEET UG 2026 Admit Card and Scorecard
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Provisional Seat Allotment Letter (downloaded from the MCC or respective state portal)
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Class 10 Certificate and Mark Sheet (for date of birth proof)
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Class 12/Interim Mark Sheet and Passing Certificate
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Valid Photo ID Proof (Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Voter ID, or Passport)
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Passport-Size Photographs (8 to 10 copies, identical to the ones uploaded during the NEET application)
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Caste/Category Certificate (SC, ST, OBC-NCL, or EWS, issued by the competent authority)
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Sub-Category Certificate (PwD certificate from designated disability centers, if applicable)
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Domicile Certificate (mandatory if claiming state quota seats) [1]
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Transfer Certificate (TC) / School Leaving Certificate
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Migration Certificate (if applicable from your board/university)
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Character Certificate from your last attended institution
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Medical Fitness Certificate in the prescribed format
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Gap Year Affidavit/Certificate (if there was a study break after Class 12)
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Fee Payment Receipts / Proof of Counselling Registration
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.