MCC Opens NEET SS Round 1 Seat Resignation Window Without Penalty; Resign by August 4
MCC NEET SS: The Medical Counselling Committee allows NEET SS candidates to resign Round 1 seats without security deposit forfeiture until August 4 at 5:00 PM. Candidates must report to allotted colleges in person. Colleges must generate online resignation slips via the MCC portal, as offline letters are invalid.
MCC NEET SS: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has issued a dire notice to the effect that NEET SS candidates can surrender their Round 1 allotted seats without losing their security deposit. This decision has come as a blessing in disguise for aspirants especially those having allotted INI SS or who wish to drop due to some reason. For completing the procedure, candidates are required to visit their allotted medical colleges physically for seat surrender and collection of their certificates.
It is important for candidates that they should get their resignation letter generated through MCC portal by the college officials as no physical or offline resignation letters will be considered valid. The last date to complete the process of online resignation and document submission is August 4th. Candidates failing to report within this period will lose their allotted seats. However, it is pertinent to mention here that candidates will be spared from this penalty for seat surrender in Round 1 only while this decision will not apply to future counselling rounds.
How To Register For The NEET SS Round 1 Seat Resignation?
To Register For The NEET SS Round 1 Seat Resignation follow the steps given below:
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The seat resignation has to be done officially in writing to the appropriate admission authorities of the institute within the stipulated time frame.
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Produce your allocation letter and other documentation to establish identity of the candidate and relevant seat details.
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Ask the college admission authorities to login to the official website for online resignation immediately.
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It is necessary to make sure that the college authority issues the online resignation letter.
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Get your online resignation slip and make sure that the process of seat cancellation is successfully completed.
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Make sure that you have collected all your deposited original certificates and receipt.
NEET SS Round 1 Seat Resignation: Key Highlights & Guidelines
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No Penalty / No Security Deposit Loss: Those candidates who manage to resign from their allotted seat during the allotted period of time shall not face any fine nor lose their security deposit.
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Deadlines: The resignation period will remain open until August 4 (until 5:00 PM).
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Online Generation Required: Candidates who wish to resign have to attend their respective allotted colleges physically. The concerned college authority is supposed to make an online generation of the resignation slip.
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Invalid / Non-Binding Information: Resignation made offline by the college would be considered invalid and non-binding. Candidates are requested to take their original papers only after ensuring the official online resignation slip.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.