MCC Opens NEET SS Round 1 Seat Resignation Window Without Penalty; Resign by August 4

MCC NEET SS: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has issued a dire notice to the effect that NEET SS candidates can surrender their Round 1 allotted seats without losing their security deposit. This decision has come as a blessing in disguise for aspirants especially those having allotted INI SS or who wish to drop due to some reason. For completing the procedure, candidates are required to visit their allotted medical colleges physically for seat surrender and collection of their certificates.

It is important for candidates that they should get their resignation letter generated through MCC portal by the college officials as no physical or offline resignation letters will be considered valid. The last date to complete the process of online resignation and document submission is August 4th. Candidates failing to report within this period will lose their allotted seats. However, it is pertinent to mention here that candidates will be spared from this penalty for seat surrender in Round 1 only while this decision will not apply to future counselling rounds.