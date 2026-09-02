MCD Panel Approves 58 Proposals: Pre-School Survey, New Gaushalas, and Infrastructure Projects Cleared

Pre-School Survey: On the basis of the suggestions provided by a panel of experts, a subcommittee that reviewed the self-funding institutional setup, the government made the policy change effective for the admission cycle starting from the year 2026–27. While doing away with the limit of ranks, GGSIPU has started following the physical spot-counselling process like DTU, NSUT, aThe panel that was reconstructed earlier met on Tuesday and decided upon more than 58 pending policies after a gruelling four-hour discussion.

As part of the action taken against an instance when a child was allegedly beaten up by an employee at one of the pre-school centers located in east Delhi, the municipal corporation of the city instructed officials to carry out a survey of all such illegally run facilities and impose strict action against those. As part of another step towards making the city of Delhi cleaner, the committee has decided to get an audit and gap analysis done along with a ward-wise plan for solid waste management by IIT Delhi.