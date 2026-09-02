MCD Panel Approves 58 Proposals: Pre-School Survey, New Gaushalas, and Infrastructure Projects Cleared
Pre-School Survey: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Standing Committee, chaired by Satya Sharma, cleared 58 pending policy proposals. Key decisions include surveying illegal pre-schools after a safety incident, setting up new gaushalas, engaging IIT Delhi for waste management audits, developing a PPP medical college, and upgrading 312,000 streetlights.
Pre-School Survey: On the basis of the suggestions provided by a panel of experts, a subcommittee that reviewed the self-funding institutional setup, the government made the policy change effective for the admission cycle starting from the year 2026–27. While doing away with the limit of ranks, GGSIPU has started following the physical spot-counselling process like DTU, NSUT, aThe panel that was reconstructed earlier met on Tuesday and decided upon more than 58 pending policies after a gruelling four-hour discussion.
As part of the action taken against an instance when a child was allegedly beaten up by an employee at one of the pre-school centers located in east Delhi, the municipal corporation of the city instructed officials to carry out a survey of all such illegally run facilities and impose strict action against those. As part of another step towards making the city of Delhi cleaner, the committee has decided to get an audit and gap analysis done along with a ward-wise plan for solid waste management by IIT Delhi.
Pre-School Survey: Major Proposals Approved
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Pre-School Safety Survey: Asked civic authorities to undertake a survey of all unauthorized/illegal pre-schools and daycares existing in Delhi. This move ensures the establishment of strict safety norms considering the safety mishaps that have taken place in east Delhi.
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New Gaushalas: Decided to seek land from Delhi Government for setting up of new gaushalas (cattle shelter). Cattle shelters already existing have been overcrowded resulting in stray cattle threats on city roads.
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Urban Villages Status: Authorized to declare 48 rural villages as 'Urban Villages' under the provisions of Section 507(a) of DMC Act in order to speed up development process.
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Waste Management & Sweeping: Entrusted IIT Delhi to do the gap analysis and ward-wise sanitation audit. Also, authorized installation of 70 mechanical road sweepers and waste management agency.
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Healthcare Infrastructure: Authorized Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode to set up a super specialty hospital and medical college at Rajan Babu Institute of Pulmonary Medicine & Tuberculosis (RBIPMT).
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Modernization of Streetlights: Authorized the installation of intelligent & energy-efficient LED streetlights system replacing ~312,000 existing streetlights across 6 outer/north zones.
Pre-School Survey: Overview
The Standing Committee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has approved 58 major policy resolutions during an extensive marathon session headed by Satya Sharma.
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Parameter
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Details
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Governing Body
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Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Standing Committee
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Key Decisions
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Pre-school safety audit, new gaushalas, waste management, public health
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Primary Goal
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Resolve pending civic issues, upgrade infrastructure, and enforce public safety
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Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.