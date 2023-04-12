MDI Gurgaon Convocation Ceremony on April 15, Check Details Here

MDI Gurgaon Convocation Ceremony: The Management Development Institute (MDI), Gurgaon will host its convocation ceremony on April 15, 2023, at 3.30 pm. The ceremony will be held in the offline mode. Students passing out in this academic year will be awarded their certificates, degrees, and diplomas at the ceremony. According to information provided by the institution, the Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, and Textiles, Piyush Goyal will be delivering the convocation address as the Chief Guest in the presence of other dignitaries including Shri Rajnish Kumar, Chairman, the Members of the Board of Governors and faculty members.

According to the official invitation, all the students are requested to reach and be seated at 3 pm, as the annual convocation ceremony will start at 3.30 pm. The sequence of the convocation ceremony is mentioned below:

Academic Procession

Chairman Declares the Convocation Open

Invocation

Welcome Address by Acting Director, MDI Gurgaon

Welcome Address by Director, MDI Murshidabad

Welcome Address by the Chairman

Award of Medals by the Chief Guest

Convocation Address by the Chief Guest

Report on Activities of MDI Gurgaon by the Acting Director, MDI Gurgaon

Report on Activities of MDI Murshidabad by the Director, MDI Murshidabad

Conferring of the Diplomas by the Chairman

Chairman Declares the Convocation Closed

National Anthem

Academic Procession Departs

Points to remember at MDI's Convocation

As per the official information, all the students and other guests who are attending the convocation are requested to be seated by 3.00 pm. The use of mobile phones and cameras during the convocation ceremony is prohibited. They are also advised to follow all the necessary Covid protocols at the event. All the guests and the students are also invited to join the high tea after the convocation, the official invite said.

