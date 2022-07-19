Meerut Schools to Remain Closed until 27th July due to Kanwar Yatra, Get Complete Details Here

Meerut Schools Closed till 27th July: With the annual pilgrimage - Kanwar Yatra starting from 14th July 2022, all schools in Meerut district have been ordered to remain closed. As per the latest update, the District Inspector of Schools and Basic Shiksha Adhikari of Meerut has issued formal orders to all schools in Meerut to close down schools in the district until 27th July 2022 in the wake on the on-going Kanwar Yatra. The order comes following a meeting which was chaired by Meerut District Magistrate and DIOS and Basic Shiksha Adhikari, BSA of the district.

Decision to Avoid Any Inconvenience to the Students, Pilgrims

The decision to close down schools and announce holiday for School students has been taken by the administration keeping in mind the large number pilgrims who would be travelling through the district for the annual pilgrimage. After being suspended for two years due to COVID-19, the Kanwar Yatra is expected to see over 5 Crore pilgrims visit different parts of Uttarakhand to fetch water from Holy River Ganga. To facilitate smooth transit for the pilgrims several special arrangements and route diversions have been implemented. Keeping these in mind, the district administration has decided to close down all schools to avoid any inconvenience to the students.

About Kanwar Yatra

Kanwar Yatra is the annual pilgrimage which is undertaken by devotees of Lord Shiva in the month of Shravan. The pilgrimage yatra began on 14th July and is expected to continue until 26th July 2022 - the day of Shivratri festival. During the yatra, devotees walk down to different holy places like Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar to fetch Ganga Water on foot. With over 5 crore pilgrims expected to participate in the Kanwar Yatra, special arrangements are being made by local authorities to facilitate their transit. Earlier, Haridwar district administration also ordered closure of schools in the district from 20th to 26th July 2022 due to the Kanwar Yatra.

