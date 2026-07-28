Meet the Experts of PM Modi’s Task Force; Know Nandan Nilekani’s Team

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Meet the members of the new Exam Reform Task Force set by the government to look into the betterment of the NEET UG Examination to be conducted next year.

A six-member high-powered task force was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the aftermath of the student protest and the resignation of the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The special exam task force has been formed to recommend reforms in the examination system, making it transparent, secure and driven by technology to make it even better. The committee will be chaired by Nandan Nilekani, with other prominent roles taken by experts from various sections like Logistics, Education, Science and Technology, Artificial Intelligence and Computing and Security. Who are the Members of the Reform Task Force? The Exam Reform Task Force includes six members, including the chairperson, Nandan Nilekani. The other members of the task force are given below. Nandan Nilekani – Chairperson

Amrit Lal Meena – Logistics Expert Anita Karwal – Education Expert S Somanath – Science and Technology Expert Dr V Kamakoti – Artificial Intelligence and Computing Expert Tapan Deka – Security Expert Also Read: Prof V Kamakoti IIT Madras Director Appointed to Exam Reform Task Force Nandan Nilekani – Chairperson Nandan Nilekani is a technocrat, digital infrastructure innovator, and Infosys co-founder. He was the founding chairperson of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) between 2009 and 2014, and also oversaw the rollout of Aadhaar. Nilekani also chaired the Technology Advisory Group of Unique Projects (TAGUP), recommending a technology-based reform for large government programmes including systems related to Goods and Services Tax. As the Chairperson of the Exam Reform Task Force, he is responsible for leading the entire panel and preparing a working plan to build a leak-proof and tech-savvy examination system in the country.

He will form a team to consolidate recommendations from experts from the space science, cyber security, logistics and education sectors and draft the structural overhaul policies for the NTA. He is also tasked with designing a Digital Public Infrastructure by building a massive secure digital ecosystem for national-level examinations He is also responsible for the transition of the examination system into the computer-based format and also introducing artificial intelligence, advanced analytics and biometric identification into the exam system to curb the possibility of impersonation and other malpractices. Nilekani will author the final recommendations of the task force, which will be implemented. Amrit Lal Meena – Logistics Expert Amrit Lal Meena is a retired IAS officer and former Chief Secretary of Bihar. Under the leadership of Nandan Nilekani, Amrit Lal Meena, assigned as the logistics expert in the reform task force, is responsible for identifying the vulnerabilities across the exam supply chain.

He is responsible for securing the supply chain by designing tamper-proof transport and safely moving the question papers. He is also tasked with bringing a solution to physical storage standards at local strongrooms and distribution centres to prevent any unauthorised access or paper leaks. Anita Karwal – Education Expert Anita Karwal is a retired Gujarat-cadre IAS officer. She served as India's Education Secretary from 2020 until her retirement in 2022. She was also the Chairperson of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) from 2017 to 2020. Her role as the education expert is to integrate technology into the exam process. Use of digital tools to evaluate the computer-based answer sheets and review the functioning and protocols of the NTA to improve accountability. S Somanath – Science and Technology Expert

The former Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), he led ISRO from 2022 to 2025. He is responsible for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3near the Moon's south pole and the launch of the Aditya-L1 solar mission. As the Science and Technology Expert, he is responsible for introducing an error-free system with multi-layer testing protocols for the examination framework. He is tasked with designing strict operational checks to eradicate any human error. He is also responsible for structuring the NTA operations, establishing clear fail-safes and structured command hierarchies during the examination. He is also required to make sure that the infrastructure can support millions of users without any technical glitches or server errors. Dr V Kamakoti – Artificial Intelligence and Computing Expert

Dr V Kamakoti is the Director of IIT Madras. As an expert from the Artificial Intelligence and Computing section, he is tasked with the responsibility of reinforcing the technological structure of the national-level exams against any digital threat or hacking. He is responsible for designing AI-powered surveillance systems to monitor exam halls, detect anomalies and suspicious student behaviour. He has also been tasked with the work of auditing software infrastructures used for CBT exams and ensuring that the question banks are secured with encryption. He also needs to review the online applications, databases and servers to plug gaps leading to data theft, result manipulation or cyber attacks. Tapan Deka – Security Expert Tapan Deka is a former Director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) from the 1988-batch IPS officers. He served as IB Director from 2022 to 2026 and worked extensively on counter-terrorism, intelligence operations and internal security.

In the reform task force, he is responsible for identifying institutional leaks, mapping criminal networks and building a secure physical and digital ring around the exam. He is tasked with mapping the operational networks of paper-leak mafias and intercepting the leaks before the exams. He is responsible for forming a team for guarding the printing presses, transit vehicles and local strongrooms to ensure no physical access is possible. He also needs to create a strong background check framework designed to include strict vetting protocols for all third-party vendors, private test centre operators and NTA contact staff who handle sensitive exam data. He also needs to form a security operational guideline with the newly introduced Public Examinations Amendment Act 2026 to ensure evidence collected from exam malpractice stands in Fast Track courts.

What Does this mean for Upcoming Exams? The task force has been formed with the single aim of making the upcoming national-level entrance exam, especially the NEET examination, leak-proof and fair. With the task force in place, the different aspects like security, artificial intelligence, and digital surveillance will help in preventing question paper leaks. The recommendations of the task force will be implemented to form a dependable, structured and technology-driven testing framework for large-scale exams. There will be total technology upgrades, better logistics and strict rules for the upcoming exams. The new task force will revamp the examination system to prepare a foolproof security detail and eliminate paper leaks at any stage. The Exam Reform Task Force is likely to submit its structural recommendations in the coming days. The recommendations and findings of the panel will be taken into consideration when deciding whether to online CBT mode exam for NEET UG.