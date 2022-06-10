Meghalaya 10th Result 2022 Shortly: Get the List of Websites To Check MBOSE SSLC 10th Result Here

Meghalaya 10th Result 2022, MBOSE SSLC 10th Result: The Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) will announce the SSLC class 10th results 2022 today 10th June. Students will be able to check their Meghalaya Class 10th result in online mode. Once released, the MBOSE SSLC result can be checked by students at megresults.nic.in and mbose.in. To download the same, they need to use their login credentials - roll number and other required details to download the Meghalaya MBOSE 10th result. The board will also release the MBOSE 10th subject-wise highest marks, toppers list and pass percentage. MBOSE conducted the Meghalaya SSLC exams from 24th March to 6th April 2022

Check MBOSE SSLC Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Today)

Where To Check Meghalaya 10th Result 2022?

As per the data shared by the Meghalaya Board Officials, in total 58,000 students from Class 10 have appeared for the SSLC Exam. After the declaration of the MBOSE SSLC result, students will be able to check it at the websites provided below. As the students are waiting for their MBOSE SSLC results 2022, they must keep a check on these websites for the results and updates.

megresults.nic.in

results.mbose.in

result.jagranjosh

meghalay10.jagranjosh

mbose.in

How To Check Meghalaya 10th Result 2022?

To check the Meghalaya result for class 10th, students will have to go to the any of above-mentioned websites. Then they need to click on MBOSE SSLC result 2022. A new page will appear on the screen. After that, they will have to enter the required login credentials and the result will be displayed on the screen. Apart from the official website, the Meghalaya Class 10 results 2022 can be checked via SMS facility.

What After the Announcement of Meghalaya MBOSE Result 2022 Class 10th?

After the Meghalaya 10th results 2022 are announced, the students will have to go and collect their original marksheet from their respective schools. Also, in case any student is not satisfied with their result, then they can apply for the compartmental exams or get their answer sheets evaluated. To do so, they need required to visit the website and submit the applications for the same. The details regarding the compartmental exam and revaluation will be released by the authorities. Also those who have qualified the exams will be eligible for further admission procedures.

