Meghalaya Board 10, 12 Date Sheet 2023 (OUT): Check MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Routine Here

Meghalaya Board 10, 12 Date Sheet 2023 (OUT): As per the recent updates, the Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) has announced the exam dates for MBOSE Class 10 (SSLC) and Class 12 (HSSLC). Along with Meghalaya Board 10, 12 date sheet 2023, the practical exam dates for class 12 exams has also been released. The board has published the MBOSE exam routine for theory as well as practical exams for HSSLC students at mbose.in.

As per the date sheet released, the HSSLC and SSLC exam of the Meghalaya Board will be held in March 2023. The MBOSE Class 10 and Class 12 exams will be conducted from March 3 and 1, 2023 respectively. The MBOSE Class 10 and Class 12 exams will be held in the morning session between 10 am and 1 pm.

Meghalaya Board SSLC Date Sheet 2023

Exam Dates Subjects March 3, 2023 English March 6, 2023 Science and Technology March 9, 2023 Social Science March 13, 2023 Mathematics March 15, 2023 Health and Physical Education/Computer Science/Vocational Subjects March 17, 2023 Additional English/Indian Languages

Meghalaya Board HSSLC Date Sheet 2023

Exam Dates Subjects March 1, 2023 English March 2, 2023 MIL, Alternative English March 3, 2023 Sociology, Geology, Computer Technique-IV, Poultry Farming-IV March 6, 2023 Philosophy, Physics, Accountancy March 7, 2023 Education March 9, 2023 Psychology, Biology, Business Studies March 10, 2023 History, Computer Technique-V, Poultry Farming-V March 13, 2023 Mathematics March 14, 2023 Political Science March 15, 2023 Computer Science, Informatics Practices March 16, 2023 Elective Languages, Computer Technique-VI, Poultry Farming-VI March 17, 2023 Geography, Entrepreneurship (Commerce) March 20, 2023 Economics, Chemistry, Entrepreneurship (Vocational) March 21, 2023 Home Science March 22, 2023 Vocational Subjects March 23, 2023 Anthropology March 24, 2023 Statistics March 27, 2023 Music (Western) March 28, 2023 Physical Education

Meghalaya Board HSSLC Date Sheet 2023 For Practical Exams

Exam Dates Subjects February 10 to February 20, 2023 Physics, Home Science, Chemistry, Business Studies, Biology, Accountancy, Mathematics Entrepreneurship, Geology, Economics, Geography, Computer Science, Psychology Informatics Practices, Anthropology, Poultry Farming (Paper IV, V & VI), Sociology Computer Technique (Paper IV, V & VI), Physical Education, Vocational Subjects#, Music (Western)

