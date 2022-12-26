    Meghalaya Board 10, 12 Date Sheet 2023 (OUT): Check MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Routine Here

    MBOSE Board Exam 2023 Date Sheet (OUT): Meghalaya Board SSLC and HSSLC exam time table 2023 has been released in online mode at mbose.in. Check complete schedule of Meghalaya board for classes 10 and 12 here.

    Updated: Dec 26, 2022 17:36 IST
    Meghalaya Board 10, 12 Date Sheet 2023 (OUT)

    Meghalaya Board 10, 12 Date Sheet 2023 (OUT): As per the recent updates, the Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) has announced the exam dates for MBOSE Class 10 (SSLC) and Class 12 (HSSLC). Along with Meghalaya Board 10, 12 date sheet 2023, the practical exam dates for class 12 exams has also been released. The board has published the MBOSE exam routine for theory as well as practical exams for HSSLC students at mbose.in. 

    As per the date sheet released, the HSSLC and SSLC exam of the Meghalaya Board will be held in March 2023. The MBOSE Class 10 and Class 12 exams will be conducted from March 3 and 1, 2023 respectively. The MBOSE Class 10 and Class 12 exams will be held in the morning session between 10 am and 1 pm. 

    Meghalaya Board SSLC Date Sheet 2023 

    Exam Dates

    Subjects

    March 3, 2023

    English

    March 6, 2023

    Science and Technology

    March 9, 2023

    Social Science

    March 13, 2023

    Mathematics

    March 15, 2023

    Health and Physical Education/Computer Science/Vocational Subjects

    March 17, 2023

    Additional English/Indian Languages

    MBOSE Class 10th Routine PDF

    Meghalaya Board HSSLC Date Sheet 2023 

    Exam Dates

    Subjects

    March 1, 2023

    English

    March 2, 2023

    MIL, Alternative English

    March 3, 2023

    Sociology, Geology, Computer Technique-IV, Poultry Farming-IV

    March 6, 2023

    Philosophy, Physics, Accountancy

    March 7, 2023

    Education

    March 9, 2023

    Psychology, Biology, Business Studies

    March 10, 2023

    History, Computer Technique-V, Poultry Farming-V

    March 13, 2023

    Mathematics

    March 14, 2023

    Political Science

    March 15, 2023

    Computer Science, Informatics Practices

    March 16, 2023

    Elective Languages, Computer Technique-VI, Poultry Farming-VI

    March 17, 2023

    Geography, Entrepreneurship (Commerce)

    March 20, 2023

    Economics, Chemistry, Entrepreneurship (Vocational)

    March 21, 2023

    Home Science

    March 22, 2023

    Vocational Subjects

    March 23, 2023

    Anthropology

    March 24, 2023

    Statistics

    March 27, 2023

    Music (Western)

    March 28, 2023

    Physical Education

    MBOSE Class 12th Routine PDF

    Meghalaya Board HSSLC Date Sheet 2023 For Practical Exams 

    Exam Dates

    Subjects 

    February 10 to February 20, 2023

    Physics, Home Science, Chemistry, Business Studies, Biology, Accountancy, Mathematics

    Entrepreneurship, Geology, Economics, Geography, Computer Science, Psychology

    Informatics Practices, Anthropology, Poultry Farming (Paper IV, V & VI), Sociology

    Computer Technique (Paper IV, V & VI), Physical Education, Vocational Subjects#, Music (Western)

