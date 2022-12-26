Meghalaya Board 10, 12 Date Sheet 2023 (OUT): Check MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Routine Here

Meghalaya Board 10, 12 Date Sheet 2023 (OUT): As per the recent updates, the Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) has announced the exam dates for MBOSE Class 10 (SSLC) and Class 12 (HSSLC). Along with Meghalaya Board 10, 12 date sheet 2023, the practical exam dates for class 12 exams has also been released. The board has published the MBOSE exam routine for theory as well as practical exams for HSSLC students at mbose.in.
As per the date sheet released, the HSSLC and SSLC exam of the Meghalaya Board will be held in March 2023. The MBOSE Class 10 and Class 12 exams will be conducted from March 3 and 1, 2023 respectively. The MBOSE Class 10 and Class 12 exams will be held in the morning session between 10 am and 1 pm.
Meghalaya Board SSLC Date Sheet 2023
|
Exam Dates
|
Subjects
|
March 3, 2023
|
English
|
March 6, 2023
|
Science and Technology
|
March 9, 2023
|
Social Science
|
March 13, 2023
|
Mathematics
|
March 15, 2023
|
Health and Physical Education/Computer Science/Vocational Subjects
|
March 17, 2023
|
Additional English/Indian Languages
Meghalaya Board HSSLC Date Sheet 2023
|
Exam Dates
|
Subjects
|
March 1, 2023
|
English
|
March 2, 2023
|
MIL, Alternative English
|
March 3, 2023
|
Sociology, Geology, Computer Technique-IV, Poultry Farming-IV
|
March 6, 2023
|
Philosophy, Physics, Accountancy
|
March 7, 2023
|
Education
|
March 9, 2023
|
Psychology, Biology, Business Studies
|
March 10, 2023
|
History, Computer Technique-V, Poultry Farming-V
|
March 13, 2023
|
Mathematics
|
March 14, 2023
|
Political Science
|
March 15, 2023
|
Computer Science, Informatics Practices
|
March 16, 2023
|
Elective Languages, Computer Technique-VI, Poultry Farming-VI
|
March 17, 2023
|
Geography, Entrepreneurship (Commerce)
|
March 20, 2023
|
Economics, Chemistry, Entrepreneurship (Vocational)
|
March 21, 2023
|
Home Science
|
March 22, 2023
|
Vocational Subjects
|
March 23, 2023
|
Anthropology
|
March 24, 2023
|
Statistics
|
March 27, 2023
|
Music (Western)
|
March 28, 2023
|
Physical Education
Meghalaya Board HSSLC Date Sheet 2023 For Practical Exams
|
Exam Dates
|
Subjects
|
February 10 to February 20, 2023
|
Physics, Home Science, Chemistry, Business Studies, Biology, Accountancy, Mathematics
Entrepreneurship, Geology, Economics, Geography, Computer Science, Psychology
Informatics Practices, Anthropology, Poultry Farming (Paper IV, V & VI), Sociology
Computer Technique (Paper IV, V & VI), Physical Education, Vocational Subjects#, Music (Western)
